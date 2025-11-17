EU Launches Forest Restoration Programme in Ghana

The European Union (EU) has rolled out a 2.4 million euro forest restoration programme aimed at reviving degraded landscapes and supporting rural livelihoods across Ghana’s high forest and savanna ecological zones.

The initiative was formally launched at the Forestry Research Institute of Ghana (FORIG) in Kumasi, where four organizations, Proforest, World Vision, Nature and Development Foundation, and Goshen Global Vision, were announced as grantees for the two-year restoration effort.

Speaking at the event, the EU Delegation to Ghana’s Sustainable Head of Infrastructure Development, Paulina Różycka, highlighted the indispensable role forests play in preserving biodiversity, supporting climate resilience, and sustaining millions of lives. She stated that despite their importance, Ghana’s forests continue to suffer from agricultural expansion, mining operations, illegal logging, rampant wildfires, and persistent land tenure disputes.

Restoring forest landscapes is not just a national priority but a global necessity, Różycka said. Forest restoration is a proven nature-based solution that supports climate mitigation, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable development.

Across the four projects, a combined 5,000 hectares of forest are expected to be rehabilitated. The programme is also designed to improve the livelihoods of 20,000 farmers and rural households through agroforestry, natural regeneration, beekeeping ventures, eco-friendly enterprises, and community-based savings schemes. The participation of women and young people will be central to achieving these targets.

Różycka added that the restoration agenda closely aligns with Ghana’s existing policies and strategic frameworks, including the Forest and Wildlife Policy, the Forest Landscape Restoration Strategy, and the Tree for Life national campaign.

She further noted that 2025 represents a major milestone for Ghana’s forest governance architecture with the commencement of Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) licensing for timber exports. This achievement signals stronger enforcement of forest laws and greater commitment to sustainable timber production.

The EU restoration grants fall under the broader EU Sustainable Forest and Cocoa Programme, implemented with the support of the European Forest Institute (EFI). The programme focuses on building climate-smart agricultural systems, promoting resilient landscapes, and strengthening sustainable value chains in forest-reliant communities.

Welcoming participants to FORIG, Deputy Director Dr Mrs Lucy Amissah applauded the EU and EFI for choosing the institute to host the launch. She emphasized that the project aligns with FORIG’s mandate to advance forest science, enhance climate resilience, and improve community wellbeing.

Ghana’s forests remain essential for biodiversity, water resources, food security, and the livelihoods of millions, yet they continue to come under severe pressure, she said. Today’s launch is another significant step in our national commitment to restoring degraded forest landscapes.

Dr. Amissah expressed confidence that the restoration actions would contribute meaningfully to environmental sustainability and encouraged attendees to explore FORIG’s research facilities.

Różycka closed by acknowledging the contributions of EFI, the grantee organizations, FORIG, and the Government of Ghana. She described the partnership as sowing the seeds of resilience, equity, and hope, and expressed optimism that by 2027 the interventions would produce tangible benefits for Ghana’s forests and the communities that rely on them.

The programme represents a significant investment in Ghana’s environmental future at a time when forests face mounting pressure from competing land uses. Success will depend on effective coordination between implementing partners and meaningful engagement with local communities whose cooperation remains essential for long-term sustainability.