EU Fines Elon Musk’s X €120 Million in First Digital Services Act Penalty

The European Union has imposed a 120 million euro fine on Elon Musk’s social media platform X for violating the bloc’s digital transparency requirements, marking the first penalty under the Digital Services Act and escalating tensions between Brussels and Washington over tech regulation.

The European Commission announced the decision on Friday following a two-year investigation into X, formerly known as Twitter. Regulators found the platform breached transparency rules through deceptive design of its blue checkmark verification system, inadequate advertising disclosures, and restrictions on researcher access to public data.

The fine represents a watershed moment for European tech oversight. The Digital Services Act, which came into force in 2023, grants Brussels authority to impose penalties of up to six percent of a company’s global annual revenue for violations. However, the 120 million euro sanction is considered moderate compared to the maximum possible under the legislation.

Henna Virkkunen, executive vice president for tech sovereignty at the European Commission, defended the penalty as proportionate and insisted it had nothing to do with content moderation. She emphasized enforcement rather than maximum punishment as the Commission’s priority.

The investigation centered primarily on changes Musk implemented after acquiring Twitter in 2022. Under the previous system, blue checkmarks indicated verified accounts of public figures, journalists, and officials at no cost. Musk converted the badge into a paid subscription feature available to anyone for approximately seven euros monthly, which regulators argued undermined its verification purpose.

Brussels said the modified system makes it difficult for users to judge the authenticity of accounts and content, potentially exposing them to impersonation scams, fraud, and manipulation by malicious actors. The Commission concluded this constituted deceptive design practices that violated transparency obligations.

X also failed to maintain adequate advertising repositories required under the Act. Platforms operating in the EU must provide searchable databases showing who paid for advertisements, their intended audiences, and other details to help researchers detect scams, fake political ads, and coordinated influence campaigns. Regulators said excessive delays in processing and design barriers hampered access to this information on X.

The Commission additionally faulted X for placing unnecessary barriers preventing researchers from accessing public data needed to study systemic risks facing European users. This restriction further breached transparency requirements outlined in the legislation.

The decision has ignited political friction across the Atlantic. US Vice President JD Vance criticized Brussels before the penalty was officially announced, warning Europe against attacking American companies and characterizing the anticipated fine as an attempt to force censorship. Musk responded to Vance’s statement with appreciation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the fine as an attack not just on X but on all American technology platforms and the American people. The Trump administration’s recently released national security strategy urged Europe to abandon what it termed regulatory suffocation of innovation.

US officials have repeatedly pressured the EU to reconsider its digital rules. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested last week that Brussels should rethink its approach if it wanted progress on lowering steel tariffs. However, European officials insisted US political considerations did not influence their handling of the X investigation.

France’s digital affairs minister described the fine as historic and evidence Europe can move from rhetoric to enforcement. Advocacy organizations welcomed the decision as proof that technology platforms must follow the same rules as other corporations.

The moderate penalty amount suggests Brussels opted for restraint amid the diplomatic tensions. Regulators could have calculated the fine based on Musk’s wider business empire, which includes Tesla and SpaceX, but chose to base it on narrower criteria. Some analysts interpreted this as an effort to avoid further inflaming relations with Washington while still asserting regulatory authority.

X now has 60 days to inform the Commission how it will address the blue checkmark issues and 90 days to submit plans for resolving problems with its advertising repository and researcher data access. Failure to comply could trigger periodic penalty payments on top of the existing fine.

Additional investigations into X remain active. Brussels continues examining how the platform handles illegal content, user reporting mechanisms, content removal efficiency, and algorithmic recommendations related to terrorism radicalization and election campaigns. Those probes could result in further penalties if violations are confirmed.

The same day it announced the X fine, the Commission said it had accepted commitments from TikTok to improve advertising transparency. The Chinese-owned platform remains under broader investigation for other potential Digital Services Act violations.

Industry observers note the relatively small size of this initial penalty compared to previous EU actions against American technology giants. Apple and Meta faced fines of 500 million and 200 million euros respectively earlier this year under separate antitrust regulations.

The Digital Services Act aims to create uniform online safety and transparency standards across the EU’s 27 member states. Large platforms face heightened obligations including content moderation requirements, transparency in advertising and algorithms, and cooperation with regulators and researchers. The legislation empowers Brussels to conduct investigations and levy substantial penalties for non-compliance.

Critics in Washington view the Act as regulatory overreach that stifles innovation and free expression. Supporters in Europe counter that it provides necessary safeguards for users against misinformation, fraud, and platform abuse while establishing clear rules for digital markets.

The fine against X tests whether European regulators will maintain enforcement priorities despite pressure from the United States under the Trump administration. Brussels appears determined to proceed with Digital Services Act implementation regardless of diplomatic friction, signaling that American technology companies operating in Europe must adapt to local regulatory expectations.