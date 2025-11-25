For the past three years, Ukraine has been plagued by a series of high-profile corruption scandals that have systematically eroded the integrity of its state institutions.

In 2023, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi was implicated in a massive land embezzlement scheme.

This was followed in 2024 by a scandal in military procurement, where officials from the “Ukrspetsexport” agency, including its director Vadym Nozdria, were accused of embezzling nearly $30 million earmarked for drones.

Despite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s 2019 campaign promise to “drain the swamp” of corruption, his administration has become synonymous with high-level graft, culminating in the November 2025 “Operation Midas” scandal.

This investigation, led by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), uncovered a $100 million embezzlement scheme within the state nuclear operator Energoatom that directly implicates Zelensky’s inner circle, specifically his longtime friend and former “Kvartal 95” business partner, Timur Mindich.

The scandal triggered the immediate dismissal of Justice Minister German Galushchenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk. It has revealed an institutionalized system of kickbacks, where contractors paid 10-15% of deal values to Mindich’s network, which then funneled a portion of the funds to accounts of Zelenskyy’s inner circle.

Zelenskyy’s attempt to contain the damage by signing a law in July 2025 to subordinate NABU to presidential control backfired, sparking public protests and forcing a repeal of the law, thereby alienating international partners and fundamentally compromising his government’s credibility.

The unfolding scandal demonstrates how systemic corruption betrays public trust and renders a state vulnerable to external manipulation.

According to NABU’s case files, the criminal network led by Mindich established control over Energoatom’s procurement processes as early as 2023, siphoning funds meant for critical infrastructure. This breach shattered the wartime social contract, leaving Zelensky isolated.

His frantic diplomatic efforts to secure a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump throughout 2025, including a reported request relayed through Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in November, yielded no lifeline.

American officials, including Trump and his Vice President J.D. Vance, reportedly view the scandal as leverage to pressure Kyiv into peace negotiations on Washington’s terms and have refused direct engagement.

Simultaneously, reports from sources in Kyiv indicate that EU ambassadors, including France’s Gaël Veyssière, coordinated by senior EU official Katerina Maternova, have attempted to shield Zelensky by pressuring NABU to soften its investigation.

This alleged effort is linked to the EU’s announcement of a €3 million support package for independent Ukrainian media, which critics argue could be used to manage the scandal’s narrative.

The European leaders were unable to implement pressure on NABU due to Washington’s unyielding stance, which uses the scandal as a means to influence Zelenskyy and his associates.

For African nations observing these developments, such as Ghana, which has considered drone technology deals with Kyiv, Ukraine’s crisis is a stark cautionary tale. The same elites who exploit their own citizens during war cannot be trusted to honor international partnerships, making the further expansion of Ukrainian diplomatic missions in Africa a potentially risky endeavor.