EU Envoy Calls Ghana Partnership Indispensable Amid Sahel Crisis

The European Union Special Representative for the Sahel has urged stronger cooperation between Ghana and the EU, describing the relationship as indispensable as violent extremism and political instability intensify across the Sahel region. João Cravinho said his three day mission to Ghana reinforced the EU’s conviction that Ghana is both a reliable and necessary partner for promoting peace and stability in West Africa.

Speaking to journalists after touring the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra, Mr. Cravinho warned that the surge in jihadist activity across Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger continues to endanger populations in the Sahel while posing a growing threat to Europe. He emphasized that terrorist organizations do not remain confined to their initial locations but spread and threaten other regions, including Europe.

Mr. Cravinho described EU Ghana cooperation as indispensable to regional stability and security. He noted that changes in United States policy toward Africa, combined with political upheavals in the region including five coups across Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger make stronger EU Ghana cooperation even more urgent.

The EU envoy held engagements with President John Mahama, Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, National Security leadership, and security agencies in Accra and Tamale during his visit. Following these discussions, Mr. Cravinho said he leaves Ghana with a strong sense of shared commitment. He added that Ghanaian officials consistently stressed the EU’s role as a fundamental partner in addressing regional security.

According to him, the evolving geopolitical environment particularly Washington’s shifting priorities has brought Ghana and the EU closer, reinforcing the need for joint action over the next one to two years. The 2024 Global Terrorism Index released by the Institute for Economics and Peace indicates that over half of all terrorist deaths now occur in the Central Sahel region of sub Saharan Africa, which has replaced the Middle East as the epicenter of terrorism. Burkina Faso emerged as the country most affected by terrorism, with deaths rising by 68 percent.

Mr. Cravinho described his visit to Tamale as crucial to understanding the realities facing communities closest to the Sahel. He emphasized that reading about the Sahel from a distance differs significantly from visiting the northern region and listening to people on the ground, whether from the army, police, immigration or civil society. The visit gave him a deeper sense of the pressures and dynamics, particularly from Burkina Faso.

During his engagement in Tamale, security agencies raised concerns about rising population displacement from Sahel conflicts, which is increasingly visible in northern Ghana. Mr. Cravinho also raised alarm over unregulated migratory flows from the Sahel, identifying these movements as a pressing concern for various European nations.

President Mahama outlined Ghana’s proactive diplomatic efforts to mediate relations with the Alliance of Sahel States, comprising Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. The President raised the urgent need for a unified regional platform, proposing a revitalized Accra Initiative to effectively combat the growing threat of terrorism in West Africa. The Accra Initiative was set up as a platform for joint fights against violent extremism in the West African sub region, but the three Sahelian nations are not participating in it.

President Mahama confirmed Ghana’s commitment to maintaining diplomatic outreach to the Sahel states, with a follow up visit by the EU Representative planned for early 2026 to translate discussions into concrete projects. Mr. Cravinho reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Ghana in strengthening maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, recognizing its critical link to achieving stability in the Sahel.

The EU envoy praised Ghana’s democratic resilience, saying Ghana’s strong institutions and nationwide state presence have spared it from the jihadist attacks destabilizing Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. He expressed concern about the surge in military coups across the Sahel but highlighted Ghana as a notable exception, distinguished by its consistent democratic governance and strong state institutions.

On ongoing mediation efforts, Mr. Cravinho emphasized the need for humility from all actors. He said all 27 EU member states have adopted a renewed common approach to the Sahel, despite differences in national positions. The EU is adjusting its strategy to maintain engagement with Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger despite their withdrawal from ECOWAS.

Mr. Cravinho was appointed EU Special Representative for the Sahel from December 1, 2024 until August 31, 2026. He previously served as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal from 2022 to 2024 and held positions including Minister of National Defence, EU Ambassador to Brazil and EU Ambassador to India. The Sahel region comprises Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.