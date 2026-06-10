EU Commits €37 Million to Extend Google’s Blue-Raman Subsea Cable into East Africa

The project will connect Kenya, Tanzania, Somalia and Djibouti to a digital corridor linking Europe and India, lowering bandwidth costs and strengthening network resilience.

The European Union has committed €37 million to extend the Google-backed Blue-Raman submarine cable system into East Africa, a move expected to improve internet connectivity, reduce bandwidth costs and strengthen the region’s position in the global digital economy.

Kenyan President William Ruto announced the funding following talks with European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen in Brussels, saying the cable extension will connect Kenya, Tanzania, Somalia and Djibouti to a major digital corridor linking Europe, the Middle East and India. The funding forms part of a broader package of €139 million in digital investments secured during the visit.

The Blue-Raman system, unveiled in 2021 in partnership with Italian telecommunications company Sparkle and other operators, is a 12,700-kilometre subsea network designed to connect Europe and India through the Middle East. Under the original design, the Blue segment links Italy, France, Greece and Israel, while the Raman segment connects Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Oman and India. The system contains 16 fibre pairs and operates on an open-access model intended to increase competition among internet providers.

The East African extension will connect Djibouti to Somalia, Kenya and Tanzania, giving the region direct access to one of the newest high-capacity international data routes. A June 2025 study by the Foundation for Studies and Research on International Development found that doubling international connectivity capacity can significantly reduce both mobile and fixed broadband prices. Lower internet costs remain a major priority across East Africa, where broadband affordability continues to lag international targets despite years of investment in digital infrastructure.

According to a report by Accra Street Journal, the project is also expected to improve network resilience at a time when undersea infrastructure has become increasingly vulnerable. Several cable failures in the Red Sea and along Africa’s eastern coastline have caused widespread internet disruptions over the past two years. In March 2025, damage to the PEACE cable affected internet traffic across parts of Africa and Asia. Earlier outages involving the EASSy and SEACOM systems disrupted connectivity in multiple East African countries, highlighting the risks associated with dependence on a limited number of international routes.

The Blue-Raman project provides an alternative route that reduces reliance on some of the world’s most congested digital chokepoints, an increasingly important consideration amid geopolitical tensions affecting international telecommunications infrastructure.

The EU investment reflects Brussels’ broader effort to expand its presence in Africa’s digital infrastructure sector through its Global Gateway programme. For East Africa, the cable extension represents more than another internet link. It forms part of a growing race to build the digital infrastructure needed to support future growth in fintech, artificial intelligence, cloud services and cross-border digital trade.