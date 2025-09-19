EU Ambassador Promises Enhanced Security Partnership with Ghana

European Union Ambassador Rune Skinnebach has formally commenced his diplomatic mission in Ghana with pledges to establish the EU as the country’s primary security partner while maintaining robust trade relationships worth billions of euros annually.

Skinnebach presented his Letters of Credence to President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House on Friday, September 19, 2025, marking the official start of his four-year tenure as the bloc’s representative to Ghana.

The new ambassador assured that the EU will work closely with Ghana in all areas of partnership, including security and defence, signaling an expansion beyond traditional economic cooperation that has characterized EU-Ghana relations for decades.

Prior to the presidential audience, Skinnebach met with Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to present his Open Letters, reinforcing diplomatic protocol that demonstrates Ghana’s commitment to international engagement under the Mahama administration.

Ablakwa, who was appointed Foreign Affairs Minister in January 2025, has been instrumental in reaffirming Ghana’s commitment to deepening strategic cooperation with the European Union across multiple sectors including climate action, migration, and trade expansion.

The ambassador’s appointment comes with significant diplomatic credentials, having previously served as EU Ambassador to Malawi where he concluded his tour of duty in July 2025 after addressing economic challenges and development priorities in that country.

Skinnebach’s career includes roles as Deputy Head of Division for Pan-African Affairs at the European External Action Service in Brussels and Head of the Political, Press and Information Section at the EU Delegation to Zambia, demonstrating extensive African expertise.

His diplomatic journey began in Ghana in 1994, making his current appointment a homecoming that underscores the EU’s long-term commitment to West African partnerships and regional stability initiatives.

The EU maintains its position as Ghana’s largest trade partner, with economic cooperation spanning infrastructure development, energy transition, education modernization, and digital transformation programs that support national development objectives.

Security collaboration has gained prominence in recent years, particularly around maritime safety in the Gulf of Guinea where piracy and illegal fishing threaten regional economic stability and environmental sustainability.

Skinnebach was among 10 new envoys who presented credentials to President Mahama during the diplomatic ceremony, reflecting Ghana’s active international engagement and diplomatic reset under the current administration.

The ambassador emphasized the EU’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s youth development, educational advancement, and sustainability initiatives that align with both Ghanaian national priorities and European development cooperation frameworks.

West Africa’s security challenges, including terrorism threats from Sahel regions and maritime crimes, have elevated the importance of international security partnerships for coastal nations like Ghana seeking to protect economic interests and citizen safety.

Ghana’s diplomatic corps has been tasked with achieving minimum annual trade increases of 10% with host nations, indicating the Mahama administration’s focus on economic diplomacy and export growth strategies.

The EU-Ghana partnership extends beyond bilateral relations to encompass regional integration support, with the bloc backing Economic Community of West African States initiatives and continental trade agreement implementation.

Skinnebach’s four-year mandate coincides with critical periods in Ghana’s development trajectory, including infrastructure modernization needs, climate resilience building, and economic diversification beyond traditional commodity exports.

The diplomatic relationship positions Ghana strategically within EU-Africa partnerships that address migration challenges, climate change adaptation, and sustainable development goal achievement across the continent.

As Ghana navigates global economic uncertainties and regional security dynamics, the strengthened EU partnership offers opportunities for enhanced cooperation in defense capabilities, intelligence sharing, and joint security operations.