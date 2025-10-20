Etornam from Volta Region Crowned Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2025

Isabella Etornam Gagblezu has been crowned the winner of the 2025 Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant, bringing the prestigious title back to the Volta Region for the third time in the competition’s history. The grand finale held on October 19, 2025 at the National Theatre concluded twelve weeks of intense competition, determining the country’s newest beauty queen and brand ambassador.

The 30-year-old Etornam overcame four finalists to claim the crown. Asakia from the Upper East Region emerged as first runner-up, while Sika from the Ashanti Region was second runner-up. Nana of the Bono Region was the third runner-up, and Adjorkor of the Greater Accra Region was the fourth runner-up.

The competition began with 16 contestants representing all regions of Ghana, but only five made it to the final round after twelve weeks of evictions and judging. Etornam’s path to victory was marked by consistent performances that impressed judges and audiences throughout the season, winning six awards with twelve nominations, making her the highest awardee of the 2025 season.

Etornam’s personal story became central to her pageant journey. She started school at age 14 and later advanced her studies at the Oxford Institute of Business and Journalism, whilst having completed her earlier education at government institutions. Growing up in a broken home in Yeji, she faced challenges including abuse, stigmatisation, and street life, where she worked as a tro-tro mate to survive before gaining admission to Adidome Senior High School.

Cultural celebration became a defining element of her performances. On stage, Etornam showcased the Volta Region’s traditions, highlighting fabrics like Ewe kete and performing traditional dances such as the Atrikpui and Agbadza war dance. Her performances demonstrated deep cultural knowledge rather than conventional pageant choreography, resonating with audiences who appreciated her authentic regional representation.

As the winner, Etornam received a brand-new Haval Jolion SUV, GH₵20,000 in cash, and a fully sponsored trip abroad courtesy of Global Winds and Travel, along with additional prizes from sponsors. The pageant organisers had teased the grand prize with promotional videos before the finale, building anticipation for the competition’s conclusion.

The grand finale featured performances from established musicians including Wendy Shay, Cina Soul, and Enam. The event was hosted by media personalities Cookie Tee and Anita Akuffo, whose styling and stage presence attracted considerable social media attention.

Etornam’s victory represents significant achievement for the Volta Region within Ghana’s pageant history. Her win has sparked celebration across social media, with many Ghanaians congratulating her for bringing honour to her region. The pageant system has become an established platform for young Ghanaian women to gain visibility, secure opportunities, and represent their regions on a national stage.

The 2025 winner has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent her region and community. Her journey from facing significant personal adversity to claiming the nation’s most prestigious beauty title embodies themes of resilience and determination that resonated with pageant audiences throughout the competition season.