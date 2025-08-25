Ethiopian MRO Becomes Among First in Africa to Test Boeing 737 MAX Engines

Ethiopian MRO Services has successfully completed capability testing for the LEAP-1B engine used exclusively on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, positioning the facility among a select few worldwide with this advanced maintenance capacity.

The Addis Ababa-based operation announced completion of its Performance Restoration Shop Visit (PRSV1) capability after successfully testing the CFM International engine at its state-of-the-art facility. Both the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority and Federal Aviation Administration have approved the testing capability.

The achievement represents a significant technical milestone for African aviation maintenance. LEAP-1B engines power all Boeing 737 MAX variants, making this capability crucial as airlines across Africa increasingly operate the aircraft type.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew described the development as a “proud moment” that elevates the MRO facility’s status globally. The capability allows Ethiopian MRO to restore engine performance to original specifications after operational periods, reducing downtime for airlines.

African carriers have historically sent engines to European or American facilities for such specialized maintenance. Ethiopian MRO’s new capability could reshape regional maintenance patterns by offering closer, potentially more cost-effective service.

The facility already holds certifications from major aviation authorities including the FAA, European Aviation Safety Agency, and Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority. Services span line maintenance, base maintenance, engine work, and component repairs across multiple aircraft types.

Ethiopian MRO serves as the maintenance hub for Ethiopian Airlines’ fleet of over 140 aircraft, including Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, and Airbus A350s. The facility also provides services to other African and Middle Eastern operators.

The LEAP-1B engine entered service in 2016 and has become one of the most widely used powerplants in commercial aviation. Ethiopian’s testing capability positions the facility to capture growing maintenance demand as more African airlines adopt fuel-efficient aircraft.