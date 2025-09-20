Ethiopian Aviation University Graduates 1,053 Professionals

Ethiopian Aviation University has graduated 1,053 aviation professionals from 18 countries during a ceremony in Addis Ababa on Friday, September 20, reinforcing Africa’s largest aviation training institution’s role in developing the continent’s aerospace workforce.

The graduation ceremony, held at the university’s facility, was attended by Ethiopian Airlines Group Board Chairman Lieutenant General Yilma Merdasa and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mesfin Tasew, along with executives and graduates’ families.

The diverse cohort includes 524 cabin crew members, 293 aircraft maintenance technicians, 214 professionals from commercial and ground services fields, 41 pilots, and 8 marshalling and aerobridge operators, demonstrating the institution’s comprehensive training programs.

Recent reports indicate the graduation included professionals from 16 countries, with 41 pilots, 343 aircraft maintenance technicians, 524 flight attendants, and 195 specialists in ticketing and commercial operations, highlighting slight variations in categorization but consistent overall scale.

CEO Mesfin Tasew emphasized the global significance of the achievement, describing the graduates as tomorrow’s industry leaders who will shape aviation’s future across Africa and internationally.

The graduation showcases notable gender diversity, with 579 male and 474 female aviation professionals completing their training programs, reflecting the university’s commitment to inclusive workforce development.

Ethiopian Aviation University operates as Africa’s largest aviation center of excellence, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs to both local and international students across multiple aviation disciplines.

The institution provides Bachelor of Science degrees in Aeronautical Engineering, Aviation Maintenance Engineering, and Aviation Management & Operations, alongside Bachelor of Arts degrees in Tourism & Hospitality Management, Master of Science in Data Science, and Master of Business Administration in Aviation Management.

Beyond degree programs, the university delivers diploma and certificate courses in aircraft maintenance technology, pilot training, cabin crew preparation, commercial operations, leadership development, and catering services.

The institution has proudly graduated over 20,000 aviation professionals from Ethiopia, across the continent, and internationally, establishing itself as a cornerstone of African aviation education.

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) certified courses and online learning platforms ensure comprehensive education meeting global aviation standards and accessibility for professionals worldwide.

Ethiopian Airlines Group operates as a Star Alliance member airline serving more than 160 domestic and international destinations across five continents, utilizing modern aircraft including Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, and Airbus A350 variants.

The airline has received Skytrax’s “Best Airline in Africa Award” for eight consecutive years, alongside APEX “Best Overall in Africa” recognition and leadership awards for connecting Africa through transportation.

Ethiopian Airlines pursues its “Vision 2035” strategic plan aimed at becoming one of the world’s top 20 most competitive aviation groups, emphasizing passenger comfort and environmental sustainability.

The airline’s Pan-African strategy includes multi-hub operations through partnerships in Lomé, Togo with ASKY Airlines, Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines, Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways, and Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo with Air Congo.

The graduation ceremony represents continued investment in human capital development as Ethiopian Airlines maintains its position as Africa’s leading carrier and training provider for continental aviation professionals.

The university’s comprehensive training programs address critical skill shortages across African aviation markets, supporting the continent’s economic development through enhanced air transport connectivity.

Recent graduations demonstrate the institution’s consistent output, with 974 professionals graduating in May 2025, indicating sustained capacity building efforts throughout the year.

The latest cohort joins thousands of Ethiopian Aviation University alumni working across global aviation markets, from major international carriers to emerging African airlines seeking qualified professionals.

Training programs incorporate modern aviation technologies and industry best practices, ensuring graduates possess skills relevant to contemporary aircraft operations, maintenance standards, and customer service excellence.

The ceremony highlighted Ethiopia’s growing influence in African aviation development, with Ethiopian Airlines serving as both operator and educator for professionals across multiple countries and specializations.

International trainee participation from 18 countries demonstrates the university’s regional reputation and Ethiopia’s commitment to continental aviation capacity building beyond national borders.