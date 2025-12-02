Ethiopian Airlines Receives National Quality Excellence Award

Ethiopian Airlines Group secured the First Level Award of Excellence at the 12th National Quality Award Competition Ceremony on December 2, marking another milestone for Africa’s largest airline as it continues demonstrating operational excellence across its continental and global network.

President Taye Atske Selassie presented the award to Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew at a ceremony organized by the Ethiopian Quality Award Organization in Addis Ababa. The recognition follows rigorous evaluation including comprehensive documentation review, intensive audits and interviews across all operational areas.

Tasew expressed gratitude on behalf of the airline’s 20,000 employees, crediting their dedication for enabling the carrier to consistently win customer votes and secure multiple international awards annually. He emphasized that commitment to service excellence and quality remains unwavering and fundamental to operations throughout the organization.

The National Quality Award represents a highly prestigious excellence recognition in Ethiopia, honoring outstanding organizations within the country. Selection processes follow strict criteria with evaluation teams examining responses to detailed questionnaires alongside on-site inspections of facilities and procedures.

Ethiopian Airlines continues building its reputation as a multi-award winning carrier, having received Skytrax’s Best Airline in Africa Award for eight consecutive years through 2025. The carrier also claimed the APEX Best Overall in Africa award, Leadership in Connecting Africa through Transport recognition, and multiple specialized honors for cabin service, entertainment and onboard catering.

The airline operates flights to more than 160 domestic and international destinations across five continents, bridging gaps between Africa and global markets. Fleet modernization emphasizes passenger comfort and environmental sustainability with ultra-modern aircraft including Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900, A350-1000 and De Havilland Q400 models.

As a Star Alliance member airline established in 1945, Ethiopian has transformed from regional carrier into a globally renowned aviation group over nearly eight decades. The organization operates with an average fleet age of seven years, positioning itself as the first African carrier to own and operate several advanced aircraft types now in service.

Vision 2035, the carrier’s strategic roadmap, aims to place Ethiopian among the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation groups worldwide. This plan encompasses expansion of passenger and cargo transport, logistics, aviation training, airport management, ground services, maintenance repair and overhaul operations, aerospace manufacturing, and travel tourism services.

The airline pursues a multi-hub strategy through partnerships in Lomé with ASKY, Lilongwe with Malawi Airlines, Lusaka with Zambia Airways, and Kinshasa with Air Congo. This Pan-African approach strengthens regional connectivity while supporting the airline’s mission of fostering collective self-sufficiency across member states.

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Service operates the largest cargo network in Africa, facilitating trade flows for agricultural exports, pharmaceuticals, textiles and other commodities. The carrier’s aviation training programmes produce pilots, cabin crew and technicians serving airlines throughout the continent.

Recent international recognition includes the Outstanding Food Service by a Carrier Africa award at the 2025 PAX International Readership Awards, Best Economy Class in Africa, Best Business Class in Africa, and Best Business Class Onboard Catering in Africa at the Skytrax ceremony held during the Paris Air Show.

The airline achieved its Vision 2025 strategic plan well ahead of schedule in 2018, demonstrating an average growth rate of 25 percent throughout the preceding decade. Net profit in the 2018-2019 financial year reached $260 million while operating revenue climbed to $4 billion, figures unmatched by any other carrier on the continent.

Ethiopian Airlines Group maintains headquarters in Addis Ababa and employs approximately 20,000 staff across global operations. The carrier operates under government ownership while traditionally maintaining operational independence even during periods of significant regional turmoil and domestic challenges.

The organization emphasizes service delivery meeting international standards while maintaining authentic Ethiopian hospitality. Cabin innovations blend elegant interior design with enhanced passenger comfort, cutting-edge technology and outstanding service execution across all travel classes.