Ethiopian Airlines Partners with Nucore Technologies for Digital Advancement

Ethiopian Airlines Group has signed a strategic agreement with Nucore Technologies to strengthen its digital transformation efforts and enhance business-to-business (B2B) distribution capabilities.

The partnership, announced on 02 January 2025, focuses on integrating advanced back-office automation, reporting, and analytics tools into Ethiopian Airlines’ Agency Portal. Nucore Technologies specializes in software solutions for travel agencies, online travel agencies (OTAs), aggregators, and corporate customers.

The collaboration positions B2B operations as a strategic priority for the carrier while advancing New Distribution Capability (NDC) adoption across its partner network. The airline aims to provide seamless access to direct content, ancillary services, and hotel packages through enhanced digital platforms.

Bilen Arefaine, Ethiopian Airlines’ Holiday & Digital/Group Chief Information and Communication (GCIC) Sales Assistant Vice President, emphasized the carrier’s commitment to industry modernization. The partnership enables travel partners to access NDC-based offers with multiple payment options through the Agency Portal, she noted.

Ethiopian Airlines’ Agency Portal currently serves more than 2,000 active customers across over 100 stations worldwide. The platform offers round-the-clock commercial and technical support to meet operational and business requirements.

The integration with Nucore Technologies will add sophisticated reporting and analytics capabilities to the existing portal infrastructure. This enhancement supports the airline’s broader strategy of building what officials describe as a connected, future-ready distribution ecosystem.

Ethiopian Airlines Group operates flights to more than 160 domestic and international destinations across five continents. The carrier uses modern aircraft including Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900s, A350-1000s, and De Havilland Q400s.

As a Star Alliance member, the airline has received Skytrax’s Best Airline in Africa Award for eight consecutive years. The carrier’s Vision 2035 strategic plan aims to position Ethiopian Airlines among the top 20 most competitive aviation groups globally.

The airline pursues a multi-hub strategy through partnerships with ASKY in Lomé, Togo; Malawi Airlines in Lilongwe, Malawi; Zambia Airways in Lusaka, Zambia; and Air Congo in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo.