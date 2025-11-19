Ethiopian Airlines Orders Six Additional Airbus A350 Aircraft

Ethiopian Airlines has placed a firm order for six Airbus A350-900 widebody aircraft, reinforcing its position as Africa’s largest operator of the A350 family.

The agreement was signed November 18 at the Dubai Airshow by Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus Executive Vice President (EVP) of Sales for the Commercial Aircraft business. The announcement marks the second major aircraft order from the carrier during the biennial aviation trade show, following a commitment for 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets announced the previous day.

Tasew framed the acquisition as aligned with the carrier’s long term expansion strategy. He emphasized that the order supports sustainable growth objectives while strengthening Ethiopian’s competitive standing across African aviation markets. The new aircraft will complement existing A350 operations that already connect Addis Ababa to destinations across five continents.

Ethiopian currently operates 26 A350 aircraft, consisting of 22 A350-900s and four of the larger A350-1000 variant. The carrier received its first A350 in January 2016, becoming an early African adopter of the widebody type. The airline now operates 268 routes serving 167 destinations across 87 countries.

The A350-900 delivers a 25 percent reduction in fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions compared to previous generation widebody aircraft, according to Airbus specifications. The aircraft features advanced aerodynamics, Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines and composite materials that lower operating costs while improving environmental performance. Ethiopian’s A350-900s accommodate 343 passengers in two class configuration, supporting both premium and economy segments on long haul routes.

Saint-Exupéry described Ethiopian as a longstanding Airbus customer and a benchmark for aviation excellence across Africa. The manufacturer highlighted the A350’s operational versatility for the carrier’s network, which includes high demand markets in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Ethiopian deploys the type on routes to cities including Shanghai, London, Toronto and Dubai.

The Dubai Airshow order reflects Ethiopian’s broader fleet modernization program. Under its Vision 2035 strategic plan, the airline aims to expand from 145 to 271 aircraft and increase international destinations from 133 to 207. The carrier targets growth in passenger traffic from 14 million in 2022 to 65 million by 2035, positioning itself among the top 20 aviation groups globally.

Ethiopian operates a diverse fleet spanning Boeing and Airbus widebody jets alongside smaller regional aircraft. The airline’s current inventory includes Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 777s, 737s and De Havilland Dash 8-400 turboprops for shorter routes. The carrier also maintains dedicated cargo operations with freighter variants serving international logistics markets.

The timing of the A350 order coincides with strong post pandemic recovery in African aviation markets. Ethiopian has expanded service to multiple new destinations throughout 2025, including routes to India, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates. The carrier’s hub at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport serves as a strategic gateway connecting African cities with intercontinental destinations.

Ethiopian’s pan African strategy extends beyond its mainline operations through equity partnerships and subsidiary airlines. The carrier maintains collaborative arrangements with airlines in Togo, Malawi, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, building a multi hub network model across the continent. These partnerships enable feed traffic to Ethiopian’s international routes while developing aviation infrastructure in partner countries.

The A350 family has accumulated more than 1,400 orders from 64 airlines worldwide as of late 2025. The aircraft type competes directly with Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner in the widebody market segment, offering similar range and passenger capacity with different design philosophies. Airbus emphasizes the A350’s extra wide cabin cross section and advanced materials usage as competitive differentiators.

For Ethiopian, the latest order underscores continued confidence in Airbus widebody technology despite the carrier’s historically strong relationship with Boeing. Ethiopian operates significant numbers of Boeing aircraft across its fleet and has placed previous orders for 777X and additional 787 variants. The airline’s dual sourcing approach from both manufacturers provides operational flexibility and competitive leverage in aircraft procurement negotiations.

Delivery timelines for the new A350-900s were not disclosed in the Dubai Airshow announcement. Airbus production schedules for widebody aircraft typically extend several years into the future based on existing order backlogs. Ethiopian will likely sequence deliveries to align with route expansion plans and any retirements of older widebody types from active service.

The order carries strategic significance beyond fleet numbers. Ethiopian’s status as Africa’s largest airline and most profitable carrier gives its equipment decisions visibility across the continent’s aviation sector. Smaller African carriers often look to Ethiopian’s fleet choices as validation of aircraft suitability for regional operating conditions and market requirements.