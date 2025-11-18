Ethiopian Airlines Orders 11 Boeing Jets at Dubai Airshow

Ethiopian Airlines has committed to purchase 11 additional Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, strengthening Africa’s largest carrier’s position in regional and international aviation markets.

The agreement for 11 B737-8 aircraft was signed at the Dubai Airshow on 17 November 2025. The deal enables Ethiopian Airlines to grow its route networks and expand its Addis Ababa hub, which serves as a critical connection point between Africa and the rest of the world.

“We are thrilled to be announcing our agreement with Boeing for additional 11 B737-8 airplanes today during Dubai Airshow,” said Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Mesfin Tasew. “The order will support our growth plans that we have set as part of our vision and strategy. We are happy that our partnership with Boeing continues to grow over the years and we look forward to flying Boeing airplanes for years to come and that we will continue to serve our customers by bringing them high performance airplanes with passenger comfort.”

The carrier uses the reliability, efficiency, and range of its 737 MAX fleet on routes across Africa, the Middle East, India, and Southern Europe. These regions require quick turnarounds and high frequency to meet passenger demand, making the 737 MAX particularly suited to Ethiopian’s operational needs.

Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership. “Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to expand its 737 MAX fleet underscores its leadership in Africa. Our new agreement also strengthens our nearly 80 year partnership with the airline and region,” he stated. “We are proud that our efficient and versatile airplanes will continue to play a pivotal role in Ethiopian Airlines’ growth as they further connect the African continent and the world.”

Ethiopian Airlines operates the largest Boeing airplane fleet in Africa and maintains the largest backlog of 737 MAXs, 777X, and 787 Dreamliner airplanes on the continent. This substantial order book reflects the carrier’s aggressive expansion strategy and confidence in Boeing’s product lineup.

The airline has operated for nearly eight decades, transforming from a visionary dream into a globally recognized carrier. Ethiopian now flies to more than 160 domestic and international destinations across five continents, bridging gaps between Africa and global markets. The carrier emphasizes passenger comfort and environmental sustainability through its fleet of ultra modern aircraft including Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900, A350-1000, and De Havilland Q400 aircraft.

As a Star Alliance member, Ethiopian has won numerous awards including Skytrax’s “Best Airline in Africa Award” for eight consecutive years, APEX “Best Overall in Africa” award, and “Leadership in Connecting Africa through Transport” award. These accolades reflect the carrier’s service quality and operational excellence across the continent.

Ethiopian pursues an ambitious strategic plan called Vision 2035, aiming to become one of the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation groups worldwide. This latest Boeing order aligns with that long term growth trajectory, providing the aircraft capacity needed to achieve those goals.

The airline embraces a Pan African spirit through its multi hub strategy. Ethiopian has established partnerships in Lomé, Togo with ASKY, in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines, in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways, and in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with Air Congo. These hubs extend Ethiopian’s reach across the continent while supporting local aviation development.

Boeing, a leading global aerospace company and top United States (US) exporter, develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. The company’s workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability, and community impact globally.

The 737 MAX order represents continued confidence in Boeing’s single aisle jet family despite the aircraft’s troubled history. Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed in March 2019, leading to a worldwide grounding of 737 MAX aircraft. The carrier has since resumed operations with the type after safety improvements and regulatory clearance.

This latest commitment demonstrates Ethiopian’s role as Boeing’s strongest African partner and its determination to maintain fleet modernization even as it expands capacity. The new aircraft will help the carrier serve growing demand for air travel across Africa, where aviation markets continue expanding as economies develop and middle classes grow.

For African connectivity, Ethiopian’s fleet expansion carries significant implications. The airline serves as a vital link for travelers across the continent, offering routes that connect cities lacking direct service to major global destinations. Additional 737 MAX aircraft will enable more frequencies on existing routes and potentially open new destinations previously uneconomical to serve.