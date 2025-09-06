Ethiopian Airlines Marks 50 Years of Kinshasa Service

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – Ethiopian Airlines celebrated five decades of uninterrupted service to Kinshasa on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in Pan-African aviation connectivity since launching the route in 1975.

The celebration in the Democratic Republic of the Congo brought together senior government officials, aviation authorities, and Ethiopian Airlines Group executives to commemorate the longest-running commercial air service between Ethiopia and Central Africa.

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates 32 weekly passenger flights to three Congolese destinations: Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, and Goma, alongside dedicated cargo services that support regional trade and economic development.

Group CEO Mesfin Tasew emphasized the airline’s commitment to continental connectivity during the anniversary ceremony. “As a Pan-African airline, celebrating 50 years of uninterrupted service to the Democratic Republic of the Congo is a big milestone for Ethiopian,” Tasew stated.

The executive highlighted the relationship’s significance for both nations, noting plans for continued service expansion throughout the DRC. The route has facilitated diplomatic, economic, and cultural exchanges between the countries over five decades.

Ethiopian Airlines’ DRC network serves as a crucial hub for Central African connectivity, linking the region to the carrier’s extensive global network spanning more than 160 destinations across five continents.

The milestone celebration underscores Ethiopian Airlines’ position as Africa’s largest carrier and fastest-growing aviation brand globally. The airline has maintained consistent service despite regional challenges and political changes over the decades.

Since 1975, the Kinshasa route has evolved from basic connectivity to comprehensive passenger and cargo operations supporting business travelers, tourists, and trade relationships. The service has adapted to changing aircraft technology and passenger demands throughout its operational history.

Ethiopian Airlines’ dedication to the DRC market reflects broader Pan-African aviation strategies aimed at strengthening intra-continental trade and mobility. The carrier serves as a bridge between Africa and international destinations through its Addis Ababa hub.

The DRC operations contribute significantly to Ethiopian Airlines’ multi-hub strategy across Africa, which includes partnerships in Togo, Malawi, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo through various airline collaborations.

Cargo services to Kinshasa have become increasingly important for supporting the DRC’s mineral exports and import requirements. Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services provides essential supply chain connectivity for businesses operating between the countries.

The anniversary comes as Ethiopian Airlines pursues its Vision 2035 strategic plan, aiming to become one of the world’s top 20 aviation groups while maintaining its focus on African connectivity and development.

Ethiopian Airlines has received multiple international recognitions, including Skytrax’s Best Airline in Africa Award for eight consecutive years and various leadership awards for connecting Africa through aviation.

The carrier operates modern aircraft including Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, and Airbus A350 variants, emphasizing passenger comfort and environmental sustainability in its fleet operations.

Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to the DRC demonstrates the potential for sustained commercial aviation relationships in Africa, providing a model for other carriers seeking to develop long-term regional partnerships.

The 50-year milestone represents more than commercial success, symbolizing the enduring bonds between Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo through shared aviation heritage and mutual economic development.

As Ethiopian Airlines continues expanding its African network, the Kinshasa route serves as a foundation for further Central African market penetration and strengthened regional integration through aviation connectivity.

The celebration highlighted Ethiopian Airlines’ role in supporting African Union integration objectives and facilitating the African Continental Free Trade Area through enhanced air transport services.

Looking ahead, Ethiopian Airlines plans additional service improvements and capacity increases to meet growing demand between Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, building on five decades of operational experience.