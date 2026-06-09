Ethiopian Airlines Eyes 25 New Narrow-Body Jets in $3 Billion Fleet Expansion

Africa’s largest carrier is evaluating bids from Airbus, Embraer and Boeing for A220, E2 and 737 MAX 7 models as it deepens domestic and regional connectivity.

Ethiopian Airlines is preparing to order 25 new narrow-body aircraft as Africa’s largest carrier moves to strengthen its domestic and regional network, with a decision expected within the next three months.

Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew Bekele said the airline is evaluating competing offers from Airbus, Embraer and Boeing, focusing on the A220, the E2 family and the 737 MAX 7, which is awaiting certification from US regulators later this year. Speaking on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association annual summit in Rio de Janeiro, Bekele said the planned acquisition forms part of a long-term growth strategy to deepen connectivity within Ethiopia and across neighbouring African countries.

The order comes as Ethiopian Airlines continues to outperform many global peers despite significant cost pressures. The carrier currently operates a fleet of 147 aircraft and has become one of the world’s fastest-growing airlines, maintaining its position as the dominant force in African aviation.

However, the expansion plans are clouded by rising fuel costs linked to the Middle East conflict. Bekele revealed that the airline is spending about 60 percent more on jet fuel than before recent market disruptions. Fuel remains the largest single operating expense for most carriers, typically accounting for up to a third of total costs. Business Insider Africa earlier reported that the carrier recorded weekly losses of approximately $137 million as a direct result of the crisis, driven largely by widespread cancellations.

Market observers speaking to Accra Street Journal noted that Ethiopian Airlines has already adjusted parts of its network in response to higher fuel bills, reducing flight frequencies to Dubai from three daily services to two as demand softened amid regional uncertainty. Despite these headwinds, the airline’s decision to pursue a major fleet renewal signals confidence in the long-term trajectory of African air travel.

The order also highlights intensifying competition among manufacturers for a share of Africa’s rapidly expanding aviation market. Airbus has been aggressively promoting the fuel-efficient A220 for regional and medium-haul routes. Embraer has gained traction among airlines seeking smaller jets with lower operating costs. Boeing is seeking to strengthen its position through the 737 MAX 7, the smallest member of its MAX family.

Industry forecasts project that Africa’s passenger traffic will more than double by 2040, driven by urbanisation, rising incomes, and increased intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area. For Ethiopian Airlines, the planned acquisition is a bet that the carrier can capture a significant share of that growth while managing near-term cost pressures that have forced other carriers to scale back ambitions.