Ethiopian Airlines Expands France Network With Lyon Route Launch

Ethiopian Airlines will launch thrice weekly passenger service to Lyon, France, via Geneva, Switzerland, starting July 2, 2026, expanding its French network to three destinations alongside Paris and Marseille. The new route strengthens connectivity between southeastern France and over 65 African destinations through the carrier’s Addis Ababa hub.

Group Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew announced the expansion on January 6, 2026, emphasizing France’s strategic importance as a market where Ethiopian Airlines has maintained connections for over five decades. The airline operates as Africa’s largest carrier and ranks among the fastest growing aviation brands globally.

Flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays using Airbus A350-900 aircraft. Flight ET 738 departs Addis Ababa at 00:10, arriving Geneva at 06:30, then continuing to Lyon with arrival at 08:15. Return flight ET 739 leaves Lyon at 19:20, reaching Geneva at 20:05 before departing for Addis Ababa at 21:05 and landing at 04:55.

Travelers from Lyon and surrounding regions will gain easier access to African countries including Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Rwanda. Island destinations such as Zanzibar, Seychelles and Mauritius also become more accessible through the expanded routing options.

The new service is expected to stimulate tourism flows between France and Africa in both directions. Ethiopia stands to benefit particularly from increased tourist arrivals, given its ancient historical sites including the rock hewn churches of Lalibela, the historic city of Axum, and diverse cultural landscapes.

Addis Ababa’s expanding role as a continental aviation hub positions the city to capture growing conference and business travel. The improved connectivity supports Ethiopia’s ambitions to strengthen its economic landscape through enhanced international business access.

Ethiopian Airlines serves more than 160 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. The carrier bridges connections between Africa and global markets through its modern fleet including Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900, A350-1000 and De Havilland Q400 aircraft.

The Star Alliance member airline has received Skytrax’s Best Airline in Africa Award for eight consecutive years. Other recognitions include APEX Best Overall in Africa award and Leadership in Connecting Africa through Transport honors.

Ethiopian pursues a multi hub strategy through partnerships across the continent. The airline operates hubs in Lomé, Togo with ASKY; Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines; Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways; and Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo with Air Congo.

The carrier’s Vision 2035 strategic plan aims to position Ethiopian among the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation groups worldwide. Recent expansions have added destinations across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia to the network.

The Lyon route also serves the African diaspora living in France and neighboring European countries, offering more convenient travel options for people maintaining family and cultural ties across borders. This demographic represents a significant portion of travel demand between the continents.

Ethiopian Airlines plans additional network expansion in 2026, including a new route to Saudi Arabia scheduled for February. Once operational, the service will become the airline’s fifth destination in the Kingdom, further strengthening Middle East connectivity.

The airline currently operates a fleet of 167 aircraft with 124 additional units on order. These future deliveries will support new routes, increased flight frequencies and continued service improvements as travel demand rises across African and international markets.

Infrastructure investments include development of the new Bishoftu International Airport, a project expected to significantly enhance capacity and operational efficiency. The facility will support Ethiopian Airlines’ positioning for sustained growth in an increasingly competitive global aviation market.

Customer experience remains central to the airline’s competitiveness strategy. Ethiopian recently inaugurated a new premium lounge at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, designed to offer enhanced comfort and modern amenities for passengers.

The carrier emphasizes passenger comfort and environmental sustainability in its operations. Its young, modern fleet supports efficient operations while reducing environmental impact compared to older generation aircraft.

Ethiopian Airlines has maintained profitability for almost all years of its existence since launching operations over seven decades ago. The carrier serves as Ethiopia’s flag carrier and ranks as the continent’s leading airline for efficiency and operational success.