Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Nine Boeing Dreamliner Aircraft Order

Ethiopian Airlines Group has confirmed the purchase of nine Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with deliveries scheduled between 2031 and 2033. The East African carrier announced the order on Monday as it continues expanding its long-haul network to meet rising demand for international travel.

The airline will leverage the 787-9 jets to grow its route network, which currently serves 145 international destinations. Ethiopian Airlines operates flights from Addis Ababa to high-demand destinations across Europe, Asia and North America as well as key routes spanning the African continent.

The latest 787 order follows Ethiopian’s commitment for 11 Boeing 737 MAX (Boeing 737 Maximum) jets announced at the Dubai Airshow in November 2025. Both orders were finalized in December 2025 and boost the airline’s order book by a total of 20 fuel-efficient Boeing airplanes.

Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), expressed satisfaction with the order. He emphasized that the purchase underscores the carrier’s continued commitment to enhancing its fleet with modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, thereby strengthening customer service. The CEO noted that Ethiopian will continue to acquire more aircraft and adopt the latest technologies as part of its strategic vision to advance sustainable aviation.

Ethiopian Airlines already operates a fleet of 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the largest Dreamliner fleet in Africa. This includes 20 of the smaller 787-8 variant and 10 of the larger 787-9 variant. The airline uses these jets on intercontinental routes connecting Africa with the global community.

Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa, described the partnership as significant for African aviation. He stated that the 787 Dreamliner family has proven to be a game-changer for airlines around the world.

The 787 Dreamliner reduces fuel use and emissions by 25 percent compared to the airplanes it replaces, enabling Ethiopian Airlines to transport passengers point to point across Africa while accommodating cargo in the belly of the airplane for high-demand trade lanes. Since 2011, the 787 Dreamliner family has helped airlines open more than 520 new nonstop routes between city pairs that were never previously served and carried more than 1 billion passengers.

The order brings Ethiopian Airlines’ total number of Boeing 787-9 aircraft on order to 20 aircraft. Boeing’s orders and deliveries data show that as of December 31, 2025, Ethiopian Airlines has unfilled orders for 60 aircraft, including 41 Boeing 737 MAX, eight 777X, and 11 787-9s.

Beyond fleet expansion, Ethiopian Airlines Group is undertaking major infrastructure projects. The carrier is developing the Bishoftu International Mega Airport City, a transformative project designed to reshape African aviation and further enhance its position in the global aviation industry. The airline is planning to take delivery of the aircraft just shortly after the opening of its new airport, Bishoftu International Airport.

Ethiopian Airlines operates the largest Boeing airplane fleet in Africa and has the continent’s largest backlog of 737 MAX, 777X and 787 Dreamliner airplanes. The Star Alliance member has won Skytrax’s Best Airline in Africa Award for eight consecutive years and aims to become one of the top 20 most competitive aviation groups in the world through its Vision 2035 strategic plan.