Ethiopia Breaks Ground on Africa’s Largest Airport Project

Ethiopian Airlines has launched construction of Bishoftu International Airport, a $12.5 billion project that officials describe as the largest aviation infrastructure development in African history.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Ethiopian Airlines Group chief executive officer (CEO) Mesfin Tasew placed the cornerstone at a groundbreaking ceremony on January 10 in Bishoftu, about 40 kilometers southeast of Addis Ababa. The event was attended by First Lady Zinash Tayachew, ministers, government officials, industry leaders and airline executives.

The historic ceremony marked the official construction commencement following the unveiling of the airport’s design and completion of resettlement projects for affected communities.

Phase one of the project is expected to be completed by 2030 and will accommodate 60 million passengers annually. When fully completed, the airport will have capacity to handle 110 million passengers per year, positioning Ethiopia among the world’s leading aviation hubs.

Mesfin Tasew described the groundbreaking as a proud moment for Ethiopian Airlines and Africa. As the airline celebrates 80 years of service, the project underscores its commitment to shaping the future of African air transport while supporting growing demand for passenger and cargo services.

The Ethiopian Airlines CEO stated that Bishoftu International Airport represents a major step toward addressing the infrastructural gap in Africa and will play a key role in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed characterized the day as a milestone in Ethiopia’s journey toward modernization and prosperity. He noted that Ethiopian Airlines stands as a source of national pride not because it has avoided challenges, but because of its resilience and role as a trailblazer for Africa.

The prime minister emphasized that the airline’s greatest strength lies in its strong corporate culture built on safety and security priorities, leadership driven by creativity and hard work, a workforce of over 26,000 employees who believe in the airline as their flag carrier, and continuous commitment to learning and capacity building.

Ethiopian Airlines is contributing 30 percent of the funding, with the African Development Bank playing a key role by contributing $500 million and coordinating nearly $9 billion in further financing from international lenders in the Middle East, Europe, China and the United States.

The project cost has risen from an initial $10 billion projection announced in August 2025. Ethiopian Airlines has allocated $610 million for initial earthworks, expected to be completed within a year, with main construction scheduled to begin in August 2026.

Bishoftu International Airport will be directly connected to Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport through high speed rail and road networks, ensuring seamless passenger and cargo movement.

The airport is being developed as a new mega hub as Addis Ababa Bole International Airport nears its expanded annual capacity of 25 million passengers. Located at an elevation of 1,910 meters, Bishoftu offers favorable conditions for aircraft performance and efficient handling of both transit and origin destination passengers.

A 38 kilometer high speed railway will connect the airport to central Addis Ababa, with trains operating at speeds of 120 to 200 kilometers per hour, reducing travel time from the current 45 to 60 minutes to just 20 to 25 minutes.

The airport’s design aims to handle 95 percent of Ethiopia’s international air traffic, with a target for passengers to connect between flights in under 45 minutes. The integrated development will include a 350 room luxury hotel within the terminal complex, alongside a major cargo terminal and aircraft maintenance facility.

The airport will have a cargo terminal capable of handling up to 1.5 million tonnes of goods annually, making Ethiopia a central player in the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Zaha Hadid Architects are the consultants overseeing the design and planning of the four runway airport. The project is expected to create substantial employment opportunities, accelerate regional development and stimulate growth in trade, industry and tourism sectors.

Ethiopian Airlines Group operates flights to more than 160 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. The Star Alliance member airline has won Skytrax’s Best Airline in Africa Award for eight consecutive years.

The airline is pursuing a multi hub strategy through partnerships in Lomé, Togo with ASKY, in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines, in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways, and in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo with Air Congo.