Ethiopia and Togo Review AfCFTA Trade Progress

Ethiopia and Togo are this week reviewing their progress and bottlenecks in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), under a new mechanism that tracks how member states honour their trade commitments.

Expert group meetings are running at the same time in Addis Ababa and Aneho, Togo, under the AfCFTA Implementation Review Mechanism (AFIRM). They bring together government officials, technical experts, private sector representatives and the AfCFTA Secretariat to assess how well countries are meeting their obligations, especially under the protocol on trade in goods.

The reviews aim to speed up integration across a market of more than 1.4 billion people that seeks to lift intra-African trade by cutting tariffs and non tariff barriers. Many countries have ratified the agreement, but implementation has varied widely, leaving businesses struggling to tap the continent wide market.

In Ethiopia, stakeholders are examining a national assessment that flagged legal, institutional and operational gaps in the country’s participation, and are validating recommendations for reform. Officials said the process is meant to produce actionable measures rather than diagnostic reports alone.

In Togo, experts are weighing progress and challenges in meeting AfCFTA commitments and considering steps to improve execution. As in Ethiopia, the exercise is built around data driven recommendations that policymakers can validate and turn into reforms.

AFIRM is emerging as a central tool, creating a structured way to assess compliance across member states and building an evidence base that can expose recurring barriers. Coordinated from the AfCFTA Secretariat in Accra, the mechanism has already reviewed countries such as Uganda. Proponents argue that rigorous reviews may prove as important as the agreement itself in unlocking a unified market, given how small a share intra-African trade still holds in the continent’s commerce.

For investors, the expanding reviews could offer clearer visibility into the pace of liberalisation and regulatory reform in individual countries, helping them gauge AfCFTA opportunities. The Ethiopia and Togo assessments mark another step toward a continent wide system that measures not just commitments on paper but progress in turning them into real trade.