Ethiopia Ambassador Receives Award On Behalf Of The People And Government Of Ethiopia From KRIF Foundation

His Excellency Amb. Asaye Alemayehu Dejjennie, the Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, received a team of delegates from KRIF Foundation, organizers of the Pan-African Regal Influence Summit. Led by Rev. Kennedy Okosun, Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Ambassador to thank him for his contribution, support, and participation in the success of the recently concluded Summit in January 2026.

The team briefed the Ambassador on the essence and proceedings of the Summit, such as the need to bring together the collective strength of the various regional blocs into a united force to advance practical and workable solutions to the long-standing challenges and barriers to progress on the African continent.

Rev. Okosun also presented the official report of the Summit and a copy of the communiqué, containing the commitments agreed upon as urgent solutions to the most pressing issues identified during the Summit.

He also highlighted post-Summit activities, such as the appointment of a Think Tank of five members, comprising members from the diplomatic and business communities, to oversee the implementation of suggested action plans across countries.

His Excellency the Ambassador expressed gratitude for the initiative, describing it as timely and very necessary, addressing core issues to change the current state of affairs. He emphasized the need for increased collaboration on the continent, expressing concern that with the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, engagement among African countries remains very minimal, yet we have what each other needs and the means to produce virtually everything we import.

An official citation to the Government and the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia was presented in recognition and honour of Ethiopia’s historic contribution to African independence and its continued role as a diplomatic hub, fostering unity, self-determination, and continental dialogue across the continent.

Present at the meeting were Mrs. Awura Adjoa Okosun – Managing Director of KRIF Foundation; Mr. Rajaab S. Moses, KRIF Foundation Consultant in Uganda; and Ms. Bezawit T. Tefera, 2nd Secretary to the Ambassador. The meeting was a fruitful exchange of ideas and renewed optimism, emanating from a demonstrated commitment to move from lip service to action, with collaboration and cooperation among African nations.