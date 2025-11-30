Ethical Leadership Key to Ending Galamsey Says Dr Aryee

Stateswoman Dr. Joyce Aryee has emphasized that ethical leadership is critical to winning Ghana’s battle against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, which continues to devastate farmlands, poison rivers and weaken community livelihoods. Speaking to fellows at the mentorship session of the Africa Extractives Media Fellowship, she stated that Ghana cannot achieve victory over what has been described as environmental terrorism unless leaders commit to true ethical leadership.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines argued that successive governments have made numerous attempts to eliminate the problem, yet efforts have proven unsuccessful due to leadership failures at multiple levels. Dr. Aryee noted that leaders in the extractive sector often find themselves caught between balancing shareholder pressure against the needs of communities whose lands they depend on, and unfortunately many choose the easier path of profit at the expense of the environment.

She explained that this is where mining leadership loses its moral footing, as decisions become reactive, transactional and blind to the long term harm caused to people and the environment when ethical conviction is absent. According to Dr. Aryee, ethical leadership is leadership grounded in integrity, courage and responsibility to people and the environment. She defined it as leadership that requires vision and courage, emphasizing the courage to do what is right even when it is not convenient.

Dr. Aryee stressed that mining is not just a business activity but a human enterprise with deep social consequences. The industry sits at a delicate intersection where economic survival meets environmental responsibility, creating a need for leaders with integrity, transparency and vision. She insisted that no amount of corporate reports or compliance forms can fix the harm created by leaders who refuse to act with integrity.

The reality, she stated, is that illegal mining continues to thrive because some leaders look away, some benefit quietly, and others simply lack the will to enforce the rules. The result is a devastating cycle of degraded farmlands, contaminated water bodies and broken communities. She called for leaders, from mining chief executive officers to district chiefs, regulators and even journalists, to rebuild trust through transparency and accountability.

Dr. Aryee emphasized that ethical leadership is not about ticking boxes but about embedding social responsibility into decisions, prioritizing human rights, and upholding sustainable and fair practices. She crucially emphasized the need for collaboration, noting that the government alone cannot end galamsey, communities alone cannot end it, and companies alone cannot end it. The fight requires a unified approach where every actor sees the protection of Ghana’s environment and people as a shared duty, not an optional gesture.

She advocated for collaboration between government, companies, communities and the media as essential for ethical governance and sustainable mining development in Ghana. Dr. Aryee also called for policies that bring artisanal and small scale miners into the formal system instead of pushing them underground. She stated that this is one area where ethical leadership is strongly needed to ensure that vulnerable people in this sector are not marginalized but empowered with appropriate policies.

According to Dr. Aryee, leaders in the mining sector must embody integrity, transparency and accountability to combat illegal mining effectively. Ethical leadership entails enforcing robust regulations, promoting lawful mining practices, and fostering inclusive policies that integrate artisanal and small scale miners into the formal sector rather than marginalizing them. She insisted that if Ghana truly wants to end the destruction caused by illegal mining, then ethical leadership is not an option but a crucial path forward.

The 19th Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, has issued a strong call to action against illegal mining and corruption, describing them as two demons haunting Ghana. He made the remarks during the 87th Speech and Prize Giving Day of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School on November 29, where outstanding staff and students were honored.

Addressing the gathering, the Moderator expressed grave concern over the destructive impact of illegal mining on the nation. He stated that one of the demons haunting Ghana is the demon of galamsey, which is destroying water bodies and affecting the health of the people. Rt. Rev. Dr. Opare Kwakye praised the academic excellence that Presbyterian Boys instills in its students, noting that alumni have risen to influential positions across key national sectors.

He therefore urged all Presbyterian Boys old students working within or connected to the mining industry to take responsibility in the national fight. He called on all alumni, wherever they are, especially those connected to the mining sector, to ensure that they do not just talk about galamsey but crush it. He further appealed to both public and private sector leaders to unite in confronting the illegal mining crisis, calling on all actors in the industry to come together to crush galamsey to save the nation.

Turning his focus to corruption, the Moderator said the country’s inability to address the issue stems from political bias. He stated that this demon cannot be dealt with because people have agreed that it will be tackled based on the color of their political affiliation. He emphasized that if everyone agrees that no matter the color of their political affiliation they will come together to deal with corruption, Ghana will save money and move forward as a country.

The Presbyterian Moderator concluded by calling on everyone to rise to the challenge and collaborate in confronting both illegal mining and corruption, emphasizing that collective action is essential to securing Ghana’s future. He used the occasion to appeal to government to support Presbyterian Boys with infrastructure, indicating that existing infrastructure cannot contain the number of students admitted by the school. Rt. Rev. Dr. Opare Kwakye urged the private sector and parents to also contribute to ensure that the school gets the needed infrastructure to train human resources.

Dr. Aryee has been a consistent voice calling for ethical approaches to Ghana’s development challenges. As Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, she previously urged the clergy to promote principles of stewardship and economic justice among their members to combat the galamsey menace. She pointed out that many who engage in destructive mining come to church and pay their tithes, yet the body of Christ needs to find ways to go beyond expecting government to find solutions.

She stressed the need to use Christian principles to let people know that it is actually a slap in the face of God to claim love for Him while destroying what He has given for use by current and future generations. Dr. Aryee has noted that many Ghanaians view their churches as institutions that uphold moral integrity, justice and social harmony, yet despite efforts by Christian leaders to promote ethical leadership, the African continent continues to face challenges such as corruption, ineffective governance and political instability.

She has emphasized that poverty remains endemic in many parts of the continent and the gap between the rich and the poor continues to widen. Many African countries continue to rely heavily on foreign aid and debt, making it difficult to achieve sustainable economic independence. High levels of unemployment, particularly among young people, have led to increased levels of crime, drug abuse and social unrest, she stressed.

Dr. Aryee noted that the Church’s response to social challenges has often been reactive rather than proactive, emphasizing the need for more strategic engagement with these issues. She urged the Church to collaborate with civil society to advocate more strongly for transparent governance and the equitable distribution of resources. She said that African Christianity must confront the status quo of corruption and nepotism by fostering the emergence of ethical leaders who prioritize the well being of their citizens.

The former Chief Executive Officer has consistently emphasized that mining contributes over eight percent to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), approximately 6.8 billion Ghana cedis in the second quarter of 2025, and supports thousands of jobs even with new technologies. However, she stressed the need to balance mining activities with land rights and livelihood protection, noting that mining inevitably competes with other land uses and disrupts livelihoods.

She recalled advising mining companies to strive for a positive legacy, telling them that nothing will be better than for somebody in the community to say that if this mining company had not been here, these facilities, jobs, livelihood programs and better education would not have come. Dr. Aryee challenged government to clearly define the purpose of mining in Ghana, stressing that financial benefit alone cannot justify the environmental and social impacts.

She has often asked why Ghana wants to mine and what for, stating that if the only reason for mining is making money, then the nation has lost its way because mining has damaging consequences. She emphasized that national mining policies and laws must reflect a clear, long term vision for the sector. Dr. Aryee stated that for all that happens, a country must decide why it wants to mine and what it wants to do with mining as an industry, as that is the best way to go forward.