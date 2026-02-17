Estonia Warns of Strikes Deep Inside Russia if Moscow Attacks Baltic States

Estonia would launch strikes deep inside Russian territory if Moscow attempted to invade the Baltic region, the country’s foreign minister has warned, dismissing assessments that the area could be quickly overrun.

Margus Tsahkna made the statement during an interview with The Telegraph at the Munich Security Conference held from February 13 to 15 in Germany. The Estonian foreign minister stated that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have prepared comprehensive military response plans including significant counter-attacks on Russian soil.

Tsahkna said Baltic nations have accelerated defence spending and military preparedness amid concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin could test North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) resolve following the ongoing war in Ukraine. Estonia and its regional allies now invest up to five per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in defence, he noted.

Security analysts have speculated that Russia could attempt limited territorial seizure in the Baltic states. One recent wargame organised by German newspaper Die Welt in December and involving former NATO and German military officials envisioned Russia rapidly capturing parts of Lithuania within days.

The simulation was conducted by the German Wargaming Center at Helmut Schmidt University with 16 participants including retired senior officials and security experts. In the scenario set in October 2026, Russia used a fabricated humanitarian crisis in Kaliningrad as pretext to establish a land corridor through Lithuania, capturing the city of Marijampole.

The exercise portrayed the United States declining to invoke Article 5, NATO’s collective defence clause, over fears of escalating into wider war. Germany, despite stationing a brigade in Lithuania, was depicted as failing to repel advancing Russian forces. Poland mobilized but did not cross the border into Lithuanian territory.

Tsahkna rejected the notion that Baltic states would await broader NATO intervention after suffering occupation. He said previous defence plans that envisioned eventual NATO victory after Russian occupation were unacceptable as they implied total destruction of Baltic populations.

The foreign minister emphasised that Baltic military strategy centres on preventing Russian forces from entering their territories rather than fighting to recover lost ground. He stated the region possesses detailed plans and capabilities to transfer combat operations onto Russian soil immediately.

The Estonian border town of Narva has been identified by analysts as a potential flashpoint due to its proximity to Russia and significant Russian-speaking population. The town sits directly across the Narva River from the Russian city of Ivangorod.

Lithuanian officials criticised the Die Welt wargame for understating Baltic defensive readiness and overemphasising German indecision. Lithuanian Ambassador to the United Kingdom dismissed portions of the scenario as unrealistic.

Alexander Gabuev, director of Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin who portrayed Putin in the exercise, told media that the Russian team’s objective was to split NATO through rapid action before the alliance could mobilise collective response.

Tsahkna also addressed hybrid threats during a panel discussion at the Munich conference, stating that war does not begin with military mobilisation but with erosion of societal security through disinformation, sabotage and cyberattacks.

Russia has repeatedly denied intentions to attack NATO member countries, stating such actions serve no strategic purpose. Moscow maintains its military activities in Belarus and near Baltic borders constitute defensive measures.

Baltic states have been among the most vocal European supporters of military aid to Ukraine since Russia’s February 2022 invasion. All three countries share borders with Russia or its ally Belarus and maintain heightened security alert levels.