Essien Backs Black Stars To Reach World Cup Knockouts

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien believes the Black Stars have the quality to get out of their group at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana, who have won the Africa Cup of Nations four times, will make a fifth World Cup appearance at the 2026 finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

Essien, a former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder who played at two World Cups, said the current squad can move beyond the group after early exits in 2014 and 2022. He said Ghana “has the quality to make it out of the group phase” and noted that the nation expects a strong response following a disappointing campaign in Qatar.

He singled out Ghana’s meeting with England as one of the group’s standout fixtures but urged the team to take each match as it comes rather than look too far ahead. Reaching the knockout phase should be the minimum, he added, with anything beyond it a bonus for the country’s supporters.

Ghana open against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field, face England on June 23 at Gillette Stadium and close the group against Croatia on June 27. Carlos Queiroz’s side are aiming to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since 2010.