Ess thee Legend Named Apple Music’s Up Next Artist

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Ess thee Legend is the latest artist spotlighted under Apple Music’s Up Next program, the platform’s ongoing series dedicated to emerging talent across the continent.

The recognition comes as the Accra-based artist releases her latest EP “Bloom”, a five-track project that lays out her range with more clarity. The project’s momentum has been uniquely anchored by its standout lead single, “Kyekyere Me”, a stellar collaboration with RCEE.

The track has been steadily building a buzz across airwaves and playlists, serving as a brilliant primer for her sonic direction to where she’s headed sonically; something warm, unhurried, and distinctly refreshing.

Apple Music’s Up Next Ghana slot is not handed out casually. Past picks have gone on to define what the next cycle of African music looks like, and Ess thee Legend’s placement there suggests the platform sees something worth betting on. Between the EP and the co-sign, she’s starting 2026 with real momentum.