Esports Academy CEO Calls for Gaming Classes in Ghanaian Schools

The founder of Ghana’s Esports Academy is pushing for competitive gaming to be taught in schools alongside traditional subjects, arguing that formal esports education would create a sustainable pipeline of professional players and position the country as an African gaming hub.

Maximus Ametorgah, CEO of the Esports Academy, made the case during MTN DigiFest 2025’s Gaming Focus Group and Closing Session at the telecommunications company’s head office, where industry stakeholders gathered to discuss Ghana’s gaming ecosystem development.

His proposal challenges conventional thinking about what belongs in school curricula, suggesting that esports deserves the same institutional recognition as science, mathematics, or physical education. It’s a vision grounded in the recognition that competitive gaming has evolved from recreational activity into a global industry generating billions of dollars annually.

“We all have talent, but the real question is, how do we nurture it for the future? Imagine if, just like science classes in secondary schools, we also had esports classes,” Ametorgah explained. “That way, we can begin developing talent right from the secondary and university levels.”

The argument reflects broader shifts in how societies view gaming’s role in education and career development. Countries like South Korea, China, and several European nations have already integrated esports into educational frameworks, recognizing that competitive gaming requires strategic thinking, teamwork, communication skills, and technical competence—all transferable abilities valuable beyond gaming contexts.

Ghana’s current approach to esports talent development relies heavily on informal networks and individual initiative. Young players develop skills through personal practice, online communities, and occasional tournaments, but lack the structured training programs that athletes in traditional sports receive through school physical education systems.

This ad-hoc approach creates inefficiencies that Ametorgah believes formal education could address. Without systematic talent identification and development, Ghana relies on scouting whenever national or regional competitions require team assembly—a reactive process that misses potential talent and doesn’t build the depth successful esports nations cultivate.

“With a structured programme, each year we would not have to scramble to scout for players. Instead, we would have a ready pool of talented young people, properly trained, and available to represent the country,” the Esports Academy CEO stated, articulating a vision where Ghana approaches competitive gaming with the same long-term planning it applies to football or athletics.

The proposal raises questions about implementation that would need addressing before esports classes become reality. Schools would require gaming equipment, internet connectivity, qualified instructors, and curriculum frameworks—investments that compete with numerous other educational priorities in a system already struggling with basic infrastructure challenges.

Yet Ametorgah’s emphasis extends beyond simply producing competitive players. He positioned esports education as pathway to broader digital literacy and career opportunities that Ghana’s increasingly technology-focused economy demands. Gaming intersects with software development, graphic design, event management, content creation, marketing, and numerous other fields where skills shortages currently limit Ghana’s technology sector growth.

“Without a doubt, when we support esports education, we create more opportunities for our youth, and we grow more talent,” Ametorgah added, suggesting that esports programs could serve multiple purposes beyond competitive gaming alone.

The timing of his advocacy aligns with growing recognition across Africa that gaming represents more than just entertainment. The continent’s gaming market is forecast to grow from $2.12 billion in 2024 to $5.72 billion by 2033, driven by increasing smartphone penetration, improving internet infrastructure, and rising youth populations seeking both entertainment and economic opportunities.

Ghana’s position within that growth trajectory depends partly on whether the country develops local talent and industry infrastructure rather than simply consuming games produced elsewhere. Formal esports education represents one mechanism for building domestic capacity in an industry where early movers often secure lasting advantages.

MTN’s interest in hosting gaming discussions during DigiFest 2025 signals that major corporations recognize esports’ commercial potential. With over 18 million subscribers, telecommunications companies like MTN stand to benefit from gaming’s data-intensive nature, while also positioning themselves as enablers of digital economy development beyond traditional connectivity provision.

The Esports Academy itself represents Ghana’s efforts to professionalize competitive gaming. The organization focuses on developing esports throughout Sub-Saharan Africa, providing training for players while also building capacity in tournament management, athlete representation, and other industry infrastructure elements.

Ametorgah’s call for school-based esports education essentially proposes scaling that approach nationally through formal educational institutions. Rather than esports development remaining concentrated in specialized academies accessible mainly to students in major cities, school integration would democratize access across regions and socioeconomic backgrounds.

However, convincing Ghana’s Ministry of Education to incorporate esports into curricula requires overcoming skepticism about gaming’s educational value. Many educators and parents still view gaming primarily as distraction from academic priorities rather than potential career pathway or skill development opportunity.

That perception shift has occurred in other countries, but typically requires sustained advocacy, demonstrated outcomes, and changing generational attitudes as people who grew up gaming assume leadership positions. Ametorgah’s public advocacy at high-profile events like MTN DigiFest contributes to that gradual perception evolution.

The emphasis on treating esports with equal recognition as traditional sports reflects awareness that institutional legitimacy matters. Football, basketball, and athletics receive government support, media coverage, and educational integration partly because societies recognize their value. Esports advocates argue competitive gaming deserves similar treatment based on its growing cultural significance and economic impact.

For Ghanaian students who show more aptitude for gaming than conventional academics or traditional sports, esports education could provide pathways to success that current educational systems don’t acknowledge. The country already produces talented gamers who lack structured support to develop professionally—a waste of potential that formal education programs could address.

Whether Ghana’s educational establishment embraces Ametorgah’s vision remains uncertain. Curriculum changes move slowly, requiring consensus among stakeholders with competing priorities and limited resources. But the conversation itself marks progress, indicating that esports has reached visibility levels where serious discussions about educational integration become plausible.

As MTN DigiFest 2025 concluded, the gaming discussions left participants considering whether Ghana will position itself as an African esports leader or watch other nations capture opportunities in an industry still defining its continental future. Ametorgah’s call for school-based gaming classes represents one vision for how Ghana could secure early mover advantages in competitive gaming’s African expansion.