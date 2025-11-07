ESPA Suspends Planned Strike as Government Engages on Payment Arrears

The Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) has called on its members across the country to suspend their planned nationwide strike following fresh engagements with the Government of Ghana over outstanding arrears owed to waste management companies.

In a statement issued in Accra on Friday, November 7, 2025, and signed by the Executive Secretary, Mrs. Ama Ofori Antwi, ESPA disclosed that the Minister for Local Government and Religious Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Ahmed, has reached out to the Association’s leadership for urgent discussions aimed at addressing the payment delays confronting service providers.

According to the statement, the Minister has assured ESPA of the government’s commitment to expedite the processing and settlement of arrears owed to members in the waste management sector. The ongoing dialogue, the statement noted, will also explore long-term policy and funding strategies to sustain sanitation operations nationwide.

“In light of these positive engagements, the National Executive Council urges all member companies to suspend the planned nationwide strike originally scheduled for November 7, 2025,” the statement said. “We strongly advise members to continue their normal operations as leadership works closely with government to reach a mutually beneficial resolution.”

Mrs. Ofori Antwi expressed appreciation to all service providers who continue to deliver essential sanitation services despite financial constraints, emphasizing that ESPA remains optimistic about achieving concrete outcomes that will stabilize the sector and protect jobs.

She further appealed to members to maintain calm and unity, and to avoid any actions that could disrupt waste collection and environmental sanitation services while negotiations are ongoing.

“ESPA reaffirms its unreserved commitment to ensuring that the interests of every member are protected and that Ghana’s waste management infrastructure continues to function efficiently for the public good,” the statement concluded.