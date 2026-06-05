Eskom signs gas deal for stalled Richards Bay plant

South Africa’s state power utility Eskom has signed a Heads of Agreement with the Zululand Energy Terminal (ZET) to secure liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure for its planned 3,000 megawatt gas-to-power project in Richards Bay.

The deal, announced on Friday, makes Eskom the intended foundation customer of what would be South Africa’s first LNG import terminal, giving the utility access to import, storage and regasification facilities. The plant is designed to run on regasified LNG over an expected 25 year lifecycle, operating mainly as a mid-merit facility in the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone in KwaZulu-Natal.

The agreement advances a project that remains legally constrained. Eskom’s planned plant has been held up by a court order citing inadequate public consultation, and the companies disclosed neither financial terms nor an updated construction timeline.

ZET is a joint venture between Vopak Terminal Durban, owned by the Netherlands based Royal Vopak and South Africa’s Reatile Group, and state owned Transnet Pipelines. The venture won the concession to build and operate the terminal in 2024.

The project sits at the centre of South Africa’s response to a looming supply squeeze as output from Mozambique’s Pande and Temane gas fields, the country’s main gas source, is expected to fall sharply through 2028. The Integrated Resource Plan 2025 targets 6 GW of gas fired capacity by 2030, with gas positioned as a bridge fuel to firm up the grid as renewable generation expands.

Eskom Group Chief Executive Dan Marokane described gas as a bridge in the country’s shift to a lower carbon system. Once built, the 3,000 MW plant would rank among Africa’s largest gas-fired power projects.