Escaped Boys Recount Years of Trauma With Congo Rebels

Two teenage boys who spent years with an armed rebel group in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo have described brutal conditions, forced combat training and constant fear following their recent escape.

The boys, now receiving care at a rehabilitation centre in Ituri province, were among approximately 10 children freed monthly from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group with links to the Islamic State operating in dense forests along the Congo Uganda border. Health and security sources confirmed their accounts.

One survivor, identified as Edouard, 17, endured four years with the ADF after being kidnapped at age 12. He and another boy, using pseudonyms for security reasons, shared testimonies at a specialised facility whose location remains undisclosed to prevent reprisals.

The teenagers were held at mobile camps consisting of temporary shelters designed for quick relocation during military operations. Security sources say most occupants at these bases are women and children, who contribute to operations while also serving as human shields.

Both boys witnessed violence and were subjected to weapons training and ideological indoctrination. Severe punishment awaited those who disobeyed orders or attempted to flee. One boy recounted witnessing attacks on civilians during raids on nearby villages, experiences that left him deeply traumatised.

A psychologist at the centre said most arriving children display aggression due to psychological trauma and torture, but their behaviour improves after spending time with staff and other children. The recovery process reveals deeper scars requiring extended treatment.

Edouard developed a drug addiction after being administered substances by rebels following combat injuries. He now suffers from speech disorders and talks constantly, sometimes incoherently. His companion maintains a darker expression, haunted by memories of his sister who remains held by the group. The boy fears his sister has become the wife of an ADF commander.

The recruitment of children by armed groups persists across eastern Congo despite international prohibitions. A United Nations panel of experts reported in July 2024 that all armed actors recruited and used children in hostilities on an unprecedented scale. The use of minors as fighters, porters and messengers violates international law and may constitute war crimes.

In 2024, Save the Children assisted at least 220 children formerly associated with armed groups in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, providing psychosocial and economic support. Depending on age, some children return to school while others receive vocational training in skills such as tailoring, carpentry or mechanics.

Aid organisations warn that many survivors struggle to reintegrate due to psychological trauma and social stigma. In 2024, only 50 percent of UNICEF’s thematic humanitarian funding went to four emergencies, leaving operations in high need areas like the DRC critically underfunded. Resources for child protection programmes continue to shrink despite rising needs.

Humanitarian workers stress that political instability and ongoing conflicts disrupt rehabilitation efforts and increase the risk of children being recruited again. Families and communities dealing with their own conflict related trauma often struggle to support returning children.

The ADF, originally formed by Ugandan rebels who took refuge in Congo, formally pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2019. As of December 2025, the ADF ranks as the second deadliest non state actor against civilians. Military operations by Congolese and Ugandan forces have targeted rebel networks, but insecurity continues to disrupt daily life in northeastern provinces.

Aid organisations are calling for increased protection for vulnerable communities and expanded rehabilitation programmes to help rescued children rebuild their lives. They emphasise that without adequate resources and sustained support, former child soldiers face significant barriers to successful reintegration.