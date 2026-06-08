Eriksen conscious in hospital after collapsing in friendly

Christian Eriksen was conscious and undergoing tests in hospital after collapsing during Denmark’s friendly against Ukraine in Odense on Sunday, forcing the match to be abandoned.

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said the 34 year old lost consciousness only briefly and recovered quickly. “Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself,” Boesen said in a statement from the Danish federation. The implanted defibrillator Eriksen has worn since 2021 worked as it was meant to, the doctor added, and the player asked him to pass on his regards and let teammates know he was alright. Boesen said tests at the hospital would try to establish what triggered the episode.

Eriksen appeared to clutch his chest before going down in the 65th minute at Nature Energy Park. Players from both sides gathered around him as medics worked, and a silence settled over the ground before the crowd began chanting his name. He was able to walk to an ambulance. Norwegian referee Sigurd Smehus Kringstad spoke with the coaches and both teams before calling the game off in the 79th minute, with Denmark leading 2-1.

The scene revived memories of June 2021, when Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the pitch during Denmark’s opening game at the European Championship against Finland in Copenhagen. He was later fitted with the implanted defibrillator, a device that can shock the heart back into a normal rhythm. Inter Milan released him because Italian rules barred players with such devices, and he resumed his career with Brentford in February 2022, about eight months after the Finland collapse.

Eriksen now plays for VfL Wolfsburg, having left Manchester United in 2025. He also spent several seasons at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in his career.

Messages of support came quickly. Wolfsburg said the club was thinking of him and wished him a fast recovery, while Tottenham sent its thoughts to the midfielder and his family. Manchester United said it was encouraged by Denmark’s update and was sending its support to Eriksen and his relatives.

The fixture was a friendly rather than a competitive tie. Neither Denmark nor Ukraine reached this year’s World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.