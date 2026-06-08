Eriksen Conscious After Collapsing Again In Denmark Friendly

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is conscious and recovering after collapsing during a friendly against Ukraine in Odense on Sunday, nearly five years after his on pitch cardiac arrest.

Eriksen, 34, grabbed his chest and fell to the ground in the 65th minute at Nature Energy Park, prompting the referee to halt play as players from both sides gathered around him. He was taken to hospital. Norwegian referee Sigurd Kringstad called the match off in the 79th minute, with Denmark leading 2-1.

The Danish Football Federation moved quickly to reassure fans. “Christian Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances,” it said on X, confirming the game would not continue.

Denmark’s team doctor, Morten Boesen, who treated Eriksen when he collapsed in 2021, gave a fuller picture. He said Eriksen was briefly unconscious but came round quickly and walked off the pitch by himself, and that the player’s implanted heart device appeared to have worked as it should. Eriksen is undergoing further tests in hospital to establish what caused the episode.

The scenes recalled a far graver night. At Euro 2020, played in 2021, Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s match against Finland and needed CPR on the pitch. He was later fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator and resumed his career 259 days afterwards. He went on to score for Denmark at Euro 2024, and now plays for the German club VfL Wolfsburg, where he is under contract to the end of the 2026/27 season.

What caused Sunday’s collapse is not yet known, and the federation said updates would follow once doctors had completed their assessment.