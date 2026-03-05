EPA Vows Permanent Port Presence After 1,070 More Chanfang Machines Seized

Ghana’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has pledged to station permanent officers at the country’s ports after intercepting an additional 1,070 Chanfang machines concealed in shipping containers at Tema Port in a coordinated intelligence-led operation carried out on the night of Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

The seizure, conducted in collaboration with National Security and other state agencies, comes just weeks after a similar operation uncovered more than 200 Chanfang machines hidden inside 14 containers at the same port. Combined, the two operations have resulted in the removal of more than 1,200 of the banned mining machines from circulation within the space of a month.

Professor Michael Ayamga-Adongo, Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the EPA, who visited the port on the instructions of the EPA CEO to verify the latest seizure, described the scale of the finds as deeply alarming. “We feel that at EPA, we need to intensify our presence at the ports and ensure that our people are at the front line looking out for these things and not merely rely on tips and intelligence. This is a wake-up call, and we are all alarmed by it,” he said.

According to EPA sources, the intercepted machines were allegedly destined for a sophisticated syndicate linked to a Chanfang cartel suspected of supplying equipment to illegal mining operations contributing to the destruction of river systems and forest reserves across Ghana. The machines were reportedly intended for distribution to mining districts around the country before being intercepted.

Chanfang machines are small motorised dredging units widely used in alluvial gold mining, commonly known in Ghanaian mining communities as “trucks.” The EPA imposed a blanket ban on their fabrication, importation, distribution and sale under sections 3(2)(b) and 35 of the Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124), which took effect on October 29, 2025. Any operator found producing or selling the machines faces seizure of equipment, dismantling of facilities, and prosecution under the Act.

The port crackdown coincides with the EPA’s broader campaign to reverse the environmental toll of illegal mining, which has contaminated drinking water sources relied upon by millions of Ghanaians. In recent weeks, the Authority launched a pilot water restoration programme using ionic nano-copper technology to treat heavily polluted sections of the River Birim in the Eastern Region, at an estimated cost of $200,000 per kilometre.

The Chanfang interceptions are the latest in a series of major enforcement actions at Tema Port in under a month, which have also included the seizure of nearly 147 million tablets of high-dosage Tramadol hidden in a container declared as household appliances, and a GH¢85 million transit fraud case involving 18 articulated trucks. The cluster of busts has drawn renewed attention to smuggling networks operating through Ghana’s main seaport and to the vulnerability of port clearance systems to coordinated insider manipulation.