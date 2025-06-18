EPA Sounds Alarm on Plastic Pollution Crisis in Obuasi

The Environmental Protection Agency has intensified its campaign against plastic pollution following devastating floods across Ghana’s major cities.

At a World Environment Day event in Obuasi organized by AngloGold Ashanti and local municipalities, EPA Director Prempeh Adarkwah Yiadom revealed that single-use plastics account for nearly half of the 400 million tons of plastic produced globally each year, with dire local consequences.

“Plastic waste choking our drains has transformed seasonal rains into destructive floods,” Yiadom stated, referencing recent disasters in Accra, Kumasi and Obuasi. The agency is pushing for stricter enforcement of waste bylaws and corporate adoption of eco-friendly packaging, while encouraging community clean-up initiatives. AngloGold Ashanti’s environment manager George Owusu Ansah reaffirmed the mining company’s commitment to sustainability, as local schools received awards for innovative plastic waste management solutions.

Environmental analysts note Ghana’s plastic pollution crisis requires urgent multi-sector action, with the EPA advocating circular economy models to complement existing recycling efforts. The Obuasi event highlights growing collaboration between regulatory bodies, corporations and communities to address this ecological emergency.