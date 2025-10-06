EPA Seeks US$200k to Test River Cleanup Technology as Galamsey Crisis Deepens

Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) wants $200,000 to demonstrate that copper-based nanotechnology can remove heavy metals from rivers devastated by illegal mining, a modest investment it hopes will unlock political will for a cleanup that could ultimately cost billions.

Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, the EPA’s Executive Director, announced during a weekend television appearance that laboratory tests have confirmed the “nano liquid” technology’s ability to cleanse water contaminated with arsenic and mercury, the toxic byproducts of galamsey that have rendered up to 60 percent of Ghana’s major rivers polluted.

The technology, which has been successfully deployed in Greece, represents what Klutse describes as a shift from military interventions against illegal miners toward scientific solutions for the environmental damage they’ve caused. But first, the EPA needs to prove the approach works under actual river conditions rather than just in laboratory settings.

“To do pilots to show to Ghanaians and even the President that this is doable, we need $200,000. If I get it today, we will do the pilot for every Ghanaian to see,” Klutse said on Joy News’ Probe program Sunday.

The urgency stems from mounting public health concerns. The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) recently called on government to declare galamsey a national public health emergency, citing research showing alarming cancer risks from arsenic exposure through contaminated water. Studies referenced by health professionals indicate a cancer risk factor of 0.16 and project 78 cases per 1,000 infants exposed to arsenic-contaminated water.

Toxicologists warn that even a single exposure to heavy metals like arsenic carries measurable cancer initiation risk, turning what was once framed primarily as an environmental crisis into an existential health threat. Water treatment plants have been forced to shut down as contamination levels exceed their processing capabilities, leaving communities without reliable access to safe drinking water.

The nano liquid technology works by stripping pollutants from flowing river water, though Klutse did not detail the specific mechanisms during her television appearance. The EPA is evaluating this approach alongside membrane-based purification systems and other options, with final decisions guided by cost-effectiveness analysis rather than just upfront price.

“We are looking at all of the options, and we will have to decide on the one that is more affordable, not just cheap affordable, but effective and cost-efficient,” Klutse explained.

The $200,000 pilot budget represents a tiny fraction of what full-scale river restoration would require. Klutse indicated earlier this year that restoring a single polluted water body could cost Ghana no less than $300 million, suggesting nationwide cleanup efforts could easily reach billions of dollars when multiple river systems need treatment.

That financial reality makes the pilot demonstration particularly important. Without visible proof that technological solutions can work, securing the massive funding needed for comprehensive restoration becomes nearly impossible. The EPA appears to be betting that a successful pilot will generate political momentum and attract both domestic budget allocations and international financing.

The challenge extends beyond just technical feasibility. Ghana’s galamsey problem persists despite years of military operations, arrests, and equipment seizures because the economic incentives for illegal mining remain powerful. Unemployed youth in mining communities see few alternatives to the quick money that illegal gold mining offers, even as they witness the environmental destruction it causes.

Cleaning up rivers addresses the consequences of illegal mining but doesn’t solve the underlying economic drivers. Unless Ghana can provide viable livelihood alternatives in affected communities while simultaneously enforcing mining regulations more effectively, any cleanup efforts risk becoming perpetual rather than one-time interventions.

The contamination affects Ghana’s water security in multiple ways. Rivers that once supplied municipal water systems now contain heavy metal concentrations that treatment plants cannot adequately remove. Agricultural communities using river water for irrigation risk accumulating toxins in food crops. Fishing communities that depend on rivers for protein and income find fewer fish surviving in polluted waters.

The health implications compound over time. Arsenic exposure causes skin lesions, multiple cancers including bladder and lung varieties, and cardiovascular disease. Mercury contamination damages neurological systems, particularly in developing children. Communities living downstream from mining areas face these risks daily through their drinking water, regardless of whether they participate in illegal mining themselves.

Klutse’s emphasis on moving from military to scientific responses reflects frustration with approaches that haven’t solved the problem. Military task forces periodically raid illegal mining sites, seize equipment, and make arrests, but operations typically resume once enforcement pressure eases. The miners are often poor, the operations are dispersed, and local officials sometimes benefit from the activity, making sustained enforcement difficult.

Technology offers a different kind of solution, one focused on damage mitigation rather than behavioral change. If nanotechnology can cost-effectively remove heavy metals from river water, it provides a tool for managing consequences even while illegal mining continues. That’s not ideal, but it may be more realistic than expecting enforcement alone to eliminate galamsey entirely.

Questions remain about operational details. How would the nano liquid be deployed in rivers? Would it require permanent installation of treatment systems, or could mobile units address the worst contamination hotspots? How long does treatment take to show results? What happens to the extracted heavy metals? These practical considerations will determine whether the technology can scale from laboratory success to nationwide implementation.

The EPA’s two-technology approach, evaluating both nano liquid and membrane systems, suggests the agency recognizes that different river conditions might require different solutions. Fast-flowing rivers might need different treatment approaches than slow-moving ones. Varying contamination levels could affect which technology proves most cost-effective in specific locations.

For the EPA, securing $200,000 for a pilot shouldn’t be difficult given Ghana’s overall budget, but it apparently requires specific allocation and political approval. The agency’s public appeal for funding suggests normal budget processes haven’t yielded the money, possibly because government priorities lie elsewhere or because skepticism exists about whether technological solutions can deliver meaningful results.

A successful pilot could change that calculation quickly. Visual evidence of dirty river water becoming clean through technological intervention would be politically powerful, especially as public health concerns about galamsey intensify. That’s presumably why Klutse emphasizes making the demonstration visible to both the President and ordinary Ghanaians.

Whether $200,000 materializes and whether a pilot demonstration proves successful will determine if nanotechnology becomes part of Ghana’s galamsey response strategy or remains an interesting laboratory concept that never reaches practical application. For communities living with poisoned rivers, that distinction matters far more than technical debates about purification methods.