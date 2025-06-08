EPA Opens First District Office In Ketu North

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has commissioned its first-ever district office at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

The inauguration of the EPA office at the Municipal Assembly Hall premises formed part of efforts by the Authority, per its new act, to get to the doorsteps of the people through opening district offices across the country.

The initiative was achieved through the instrumentality of the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, Hon. Eric Edem Agbana, and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Rev. Martin Amenaki, in collaboration with the office of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the EPA.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of stakeholders in the environmental space, including students and teachers from some of the senior high schools in the area. The well-equipped office is expected to provide the needed support and education to the constituents of the Ketu North municipality.

The jurisdiction has been grappling with the menace of sand winning for some time now.

The office will become a resource and learning point for students who are the future leaders of the country.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the CEO of the EPA, Professor Nana Ama Brown Klutse, lauded the MP, MCE, and all the stakeholders, including the traditional leaders, for making this dream a possibility.

She highlighted the importance of the EPA office in the area, saying it would go a long way to address many environmental issues and challenges facing the municipality, including the sand winning menace in the jurisdiction.

The EPA CEO pledged the commitment of the Authority to ensuring that the country’s environment is fully protected against all manner of destructive activities, including sand winning and land degradation. She stressed the need for all stakeholders in the environmental space, particularly religious and traditional leaders, to support the

EPA’s efforts at protecting and securing the environment.

She was hopeful that the presence of the Office would enable the residents of the municipality to do the right things to protect the environment.

The MP, Hon. Eric Edem Agbana, reaffirmed his commitment to embarking on projects that would protect the environment.

According to him, a major dream has become a reality, adding that the EPA office will soon be operationalised for the constituents to fully benefit from its importance, including fully complying with the guidelines set out in the EPA regulations.

He disclosed that the tree planting exercise undertaken in the two senior high schools, the procurement of receptacles for refuse collection, and the distribution of streetlights are some of the efforts being undertaken by his office to protect and green the environment and also light the entire constituency to improve security and visibility especially in the night.

Hon. Agbana thanked his hardworking team, the good people of Ketu North, as well as the chiefs and queen mothers for their support and encouragement, which have all led to achieving many of these success stories.

Earlier in his welcome address, the MCE, Hon. Rev. Martin Amenaki, noted that the establishment of the EPA office is a pivotal step towards addressing the constituency’s environmental concerns.

He lauded the EPA Boss and the MP for their unwavering support for the environmental consciousness efforts of the municipality.

As part of the visit to the municipality, the chiefs and queen mothers pulled a surprise on the EPA CEO by getting her installed as the Environmental Queen of the Ketu North Municipality. This was done under the stool name, Mamaga Dzredudo I.

The honour was in recognition of her passion for environmental issues in Ghana in general and Professor Klutse’s immense support to the environmental protection and preservation agenda of the Ketu North Municipality.

Reacting to the honour done her as a Queen mother, Professor Klutse said she was surprised at the development but added that it was an encouragement for her to do more, not only for the Ketu North constituency but also for Mother Ghana as a whole.