EPA, Four Agencies Receive 24 Vehicles, 250 Motorbikes to Intensify Anti-Galamsey Fight

In a renewed push to clamp down on illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, the government has presented 24 vehicles and 250 motorbikes to five key institutions to strengthen environmental monitoring and enforcement efforts.

The beneficiary institutions include the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Forestry Services Division, Minerals Commission, Water Resources Commission, and the Ghana Geological Survey Authority.

The logistics, procured under an inter-agency collaboration led by the EPA, aim to enhance mobility and operational efficiency in the ongoing national campaign against illegal mining, which continues to threaten Ghana’s water bodies, forest reserves, and ecosystems.

At a brief ceremony in Accra to hand over the vehicles, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Armah Kofi Buah, said the initiative forms part of government’s broader strategy to strengthen institutional capacity and ensure coordinated action in the anti-galamsey operations.

“Government is putting its money where it matters most,” the Minister emphasized. “Protecting our water bodies and forest reserves requires mobility and logistical support. These vehicles and motorbikes are a critical part of a larger strategic effort to ensure our enforcement teams can access even the most remote areas.”

He explained that the vehicles will support both security operations and field monitoring by agencies stationed across various forest and riverine zones. Mr. Buah further noted that the initiative reflects President John Dramani Mahama’s strong commitment to protecting the environment and securing the country’s natural resources for future generations.

“This demonstrates the President’s resolve in the fight against illegal mining. We are ensuring that our agencies have the tools needed to act decisively,” he said.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the collaborating agencies, the Chief Executive Officer of the EPA, Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, commended government’s commitment to empowering frontline institutions in the fight against environmental degradation.

“I can’t overemphasize how important these vehicles are,” Prof. Klutse said. “This is a clear show of commitment from the government. However, we acknowledge that it is not enough—we will continue to seek additional logistics to ensure a sustainable and effective fight.”

Prof. Klutse disclosed that the procurement of the vehicles followed a directive from President Mahama to expedite the acquisition of essential tools for the anti-galamsey campaign. She added that the vehicles and motorbikes will be distributed among the partner agencies, which will take full ownership and responsibility for their use and maintenance.

“Today, we have 24 Land Cruiser troopers and 250 motorbikes as an addition to what is already in the system. These will go a long way to enhance our mobility, coordination, and field monitoring,” she noted, while calling on corporate Ghana to support the national effort.

The logistics are expected to reinforce the work of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Task Force and the Blue Water Guards, who operate across critical water catchment and forest areas.

The government’s renewed investment underscores its resolve to intensify the anti-galamsey crusade through improved inter-agency coordination, technological support, and sustained community engagement.