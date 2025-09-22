EPA CEO Prof. Nana Ama Brown Klutse rallies global support for Africa’s climate challenges at Harvard University.

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Prof. Nana Ama Brown Klutse, has issued a strong call for urgent, coordinated action to tackle the interconnected climate challenges confronting Africa.

Speaking at the Harvard Climate Symposium in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Prof. Klutse warned that the continent faces mounting threats from rising sea levels, community vulnerability, and the intensifying impacts of climate change.

“Considering the multifaceted nature of environmental challenges facing the world, and particularly West Africa, I strongly believe that we need immediate action to effectively tame the interconnected climate challenges confronting us,” she told participants. “Climate change in Lagos affects citizens in Accra or Abidjan. This is why we need collaborative regional policy action to drive the critical climate adaptations our region urgently requires.”

Prof. Klutse emphasized that the conversation must extend beyond technical adaptation to issues of justice and equity. “Our responses must be grounded not only in science but also in the lived experiences of communities on the frontlines,” she noted.

Her remarks came during a high-level panel discussion under the theme “Rising Seas, Resilient Communities – Climate Adaptation Strategies in West Africa,” where she joined leading scientists and climate advocates to explore practical strategies for building resilience through science, policy, and international collaboration.

The Symposium, held under the overarching theme “Pathways for Progress on Energy and Climate,” was the centerpiece of Harvard Climate Action Week, hosted by the Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability. The week-long event brought together policymakers, academics, business leaders, and non-profit voices to deliberate on cutting emissions, advancing de-carbonization, and bolstering resilience against climate shocks.

Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey delivered the keynote, urging massive investment in climate workforce development. She highlighted the state’s Climate Careers Fund, designed to train tens of thousands of workers in renewable energy and clean technology. Healey was joined by Tracy Palandjian, CEO of Social Finance, in a dialogue on financing climate solutions.

Other notable speakers included former U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu, Laurence Tubiana of the European Climate Foundation, Scott Strazik of GE Vernova, Diana Hernández of Columbia University, and Arunabha Ghosh of India’s Council on Energy, Environment and Water. Panels covered diverse topics such as “Powering the Transition,” “Climate Investors: Headwinds and Tailwinds,” and “Key Opportunities for Reducing Methane Emissions.”

Across the sessions, a unifying message emerged: climate action must be scalable, durable, and inclusive. Experts warned that technology and policy innovations must withstand political and economic pressures while prioritizing communities most vulnerable to climate impacts. Methane reduction was singled out as an urgent near-term priority capable of driving rapid progress.

By the close of the symposium, Harvard had once again underscored its role as a hub for climate thought leadership, positioning itself at the crossroads of science, policy, and community-driven solutions for a planet under siege from climate change. END.

