EPA Bans Changfan Machines Over River Pollution

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced an immediate ban on the fabrication, importation, sale, and use of Changfan machines, citing their destructive impact on Ghana’s water bodies and ecosystems.

In a directive issued on October 29, 2025, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated that many individuals and workshops were producing the machines without the required environmental permits, in breach of the Environmental Protection Act, 2025, Act 1124, and the Environmental Assessment Regulations, Legislative Instrument 2504.

Although the fabrication of Changfan machines, locally used for small scale alluvial mining, has provided income for some artisans, the EPA warned that their use has caused severe environmental destruction, including the pollution of rivers, siltation of riverbeds, and the loss of aquatic biodiversity.

“All existing equipment will be seized and dismantled,” the Authority said.

Any workshops or shops found producing or selling these machines will be shut down, according to the statement. The EPA further warned individuals and companies engaged in illegal mining within water bodies to halt such operations immediately, describing them as serious violations of national environmental and mining regulations.

Enforcement operations are expected to begin immediately in collaboration with security agencies. The agency said these joint operations will include monitoring, seizure, and prosecution where necessary to ensure compliance.

The directive marks one of the strongest nationwide environmental enforcement actions in recent years and forms part of government efforts to curb illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey, which continue to threaten Ghana’s major river systems, including the Pra, Offin, and Ankobra rivers.

For further information, the public has been urged to contact the EPA via its client relations unit or visit its website at www.epa.gov.gh.