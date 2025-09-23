EPA Backs ‘Poisoned for Gold’ Findings as Donkor Warns of Mining Crisis

Award-winning investigative journalist Erastus Asare Donkor has intensified calls for immediate government intervention following Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) confirmation of widespread toxic contamination from illegal mining operations across Ghana.

Recent research reveals that exposure to chemicals used in galamsey is linked to decreased sperm count and motility in men, and hormonal imbalances and increased chances of miscarriage in women, underlining the severity of health impacts documented by the EPA.

The journalist, who received the 2025 Environmental Heroes Award for his anti-galamsey advocacy, said the EPA findings vindicate his documentary “Poisoned for Gold!” which exposed the environmental destruction caused by illegal mining activities.

“While illegal gold mining was happening mainly in the south of the country, our research shows that it’s now endemic in the north. The presence of mercury and other toxins in water is leading to skin diseases and other health crises,” according to recent environmental research.

The EPA report documents alarming contamination levels including significant mercury contamination in the Ashanti Region, particularly at Konongo Odumase and Zongo areas. The agency also recorded dangerous lead levels in the Savannah and Western Regions, elevated arsenic across Ashanti communities, and cadmium bioaccumulation in both water systems and fish populations at Akwaboso.

Donkor, who works with JoyNews and was crowned Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) PAV Ansah Journalist of the Year in 2022, emphasized that the contamination threatens national health security. He called for urgent establishment of clear red zones around water bodies, settlements, and farmlands to prevent further mining encroachment.

The environmental campaigner demanded that government enforcement agencies apply existing mining laws with unprecedented vigor, warning that current contamination levels pose long-term consequences including birth defects, organ damage, and reduced life expectancy in affected communities.

His documentary “Poisoned for Gold!” gained international attention when The Multimedia Group, in collaboration with the United States Agency for Global Media, organized community screenings across mining-affected areas in 2024. The documentary showcased drone footage revealing extensive forest destruction and water body contamination in places like Apamprama Forest Reserve in the Ashanti Region.

Donkor urged the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to launch nationwide campaigns using EPA findings to educate communities about mining dangers. He also called on media houses to dedicate programming time to environmental education focused on sustainable mining practices.

The contamination crisis comes as Ghana faces what experts describe as a “looming crisis” over illegal mining, with operations now spreading from traditional southern mining areas into previously pristine northern regions. The EPA’s comprehensive research confirms that arsenic, mercury, lead, and cadmium have contaminated soil, water, fish, and food crops across multiple mining communities.

Environmental health specialists warn that continued exposure to these heavy metals threatens food security and public health, particularly in communities dependent on local water sources and agricultural production. The contamination has already begun affecting agricultural output and forcing some communities to seek alternative water sources.

The journalist’s advocacy work extends beyond documentation, having contributed to legal proceedings that resulted in convictions related to environmental crimes. His investigations have consistently highlighted the connection between illegal mining operations and the degradation of Ghana’s natural resources.

Government response to the EPA findings remains awaited as environmental advocates intensify pressure for decisive action to protect affected communities and prevent further contamination of Ghana’s water bodies and agricultural lands.