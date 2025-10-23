EPA and UNDP Launch Campaign to Protect Ghana’s Ozone Layer

The Environmental Protection Authority and the United Nations Development Programme Ghana have launched a nationwide campaign urging Ghanaians to help protect the ozone layer through conscious daily choices and sustainable practices.

The campaign, part of activities marking World Ozone Day 2025 themed “40 Years of Protecting the Ozone Layer: From Science to Global Action,” is engaging schools, scrap dealers, public institutions, and communities across the Ahafo, Western, Central, Volta, and Oti Regions. The initiative aims to help people understand how small, everyday actions can make a significant difference in protecting the planet.

At Aburaman Senior High School in the Central Region, students learned for the first time how their daily choices affect the environment. Dr. Isaac Ignatius Yankey, Headmaster of the school, expressed gratitude for the initiative, stating he believes students will become active participants in protecting the ozone layer and safeguarding the planet for future generations.

Student Blesseth Eshun said she learned that everyday actions, such as using certain sprays or appliances, can harm the ozone layer. She added the sensitization enlightened her about the importance of making conscious choices to protect the planet.

The campaign also reached scrap dealers, a vital group in waste management whose practices can either harm or help the environment. At a workshop in Cape Coast, Dr. Abdul Razak Saeed, Head of Environment and Climate at UNDP Ghana, explained scrap dealers are a key stakeholder group in Ghana’s efforts to protect the ozone layer.

Participant Sumaila Issah shared how the session changed his understanding, saying he learned how to safely handle and dispose of ozone depleting substances and now understands how his work contributes to a healthier environment.

Mr. Shine Fiagome, EPA Regional Director for the Western Region, reminded participants that protecting the ozone layer begins with individual choices. He emphasized that by being mindful of appliances used and opting for energy efficient, ozone friendly options, Ghanaians can protect health and environment for generations to come.