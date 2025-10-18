E&P Takes Full Control of Black Volta and Sankofa Gold Mines in US$100 Million Deal

Engineers & Planners (E&P) has officially secured complete ownership of Ghana’s Black Volta and Sankofa gold concessions following the completion of a $100 million acquisition of Azumah Resources Ghana Ltd. The transaction, executed through the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development in Lomé on October 6 and 7, marks the end of months of ownership disputes and positions a Ghanaian company as the sole operator of two strategically significant mining assets in the Upper West Region.

Two international wire transfers settled the acquisition. E&P transferred $8.07 million to CANGOL PTE Ltd in London and $91.92 million to IGIC PTE Ltd in Singapore, concluding the settlement with former Australian shareholders. The payments represent full settlement with Azumah’s international stakeholders and formally close a lengthy period of legal complexity surrounding the concessions.

Noel Nii Addo, Director of Azumah Resources Ghana, confirmed at a stakeholder briefing in Accra that E&P now holds 100 percent equity in Azumah, making it the sole owner of both the Black Volta and Sankofa concessions. The takeover resolved what had become a contentious ownership structure that clouded operations and hindered development for years.

The acquisition ends a complicated chapter in Ghana’s mining history. E&P entered into the original $100 million agreement with Azumah’s shareholders on October 9, 2023, months before Ghana’s 2024 general elections, with payments scheduled in two equal installments. After the High Court ruled in E&P’s favour in June 2025, the company secured a $100 million acquisition loan from EBID to complete the purchase.

The transfer has been registered with the Registrar of Companies with prior approval from the Minerals Commission, formally placing the Black Volta and Sankofa projects under E&P’s full ownership and management. The company noted that all former foreign directors have formally resigned, leaving Azumah Resources as a fully Ghanaian-owned mining enterprise for the first time.

Once operational, the Black Volta project is projected to produce an average of 163,000 ounces of gold per year, approximately five tonnes annually, during its first five years. This production level would represent roughly 3 percent of Ghana’s total national gold output, which reached 4.8 million ounces in 2024.

The concessions had remained dormant since 1992 despite being granted in 2014, languishing under previous ownership structures hampered by capital constraints and international ownership complications. E&P, established in 1997 and recognized as one of Africa’s foremost mining and civil engineering companies, brings technical expertise, financial resources, and operational experience to unlock the full potential of the concessions.

E&P’s leadership emphasized the national significance of local ownership. The company framed the acquisition not only as a commercial opportunity but also as a national duty, aiming to generate jobs, stimulate local economic activity, and contribute royalties and taxes to the state while providing infrastructure and social investment to communities in the Upper West Region.

The company is expected to unveil a new Ghanaian board and management structure soon, with immediate plans to engage statutory regulators and key stakeholders to ensure smooth operational transition. Development activities are targeted to begin within 36 months, according to company statements and regulatory approvals already received.

Analysts see the transaction as potentially significant for Ghana’s mining sector. The successful transition marks the first time a wholly Ghanaian company has acquired and taken operational control of a large-scale gold mining project, establishing a precedent that local firms can mobilize international financing and compete globally while maintaining domestic ownership and control of critical national resources.