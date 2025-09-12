E&P Claims Azumah Takeover Amid Ownership Dispute

Engineers and Planners has announced completion of its acquisition of Azumah Resources Ghana, promising job creation and community development, while Azumah disputes the takeover claims in an escalating ownership battle over valuable gold concessions.

E&P Community Relations Director Wahid Bampuori Iddrisu declared the acquisition complete during a youth football event in Nadowli Kaleo District on September 4, stating the company secured $100 million in funding with additional $30 million expected from local banks for development operations.

Azumah Resources Ghana categorically denied the takeover reports, describing E&P’s claims as “false and without any legal basis” and maintaining it remains the lawful owner of the Black Volta and Sankofa gold projects in the Upper West Region.

The conflicting statements emerged just days after E&P announced it had acquired all issued shares of Azumah Resources Ghana and Upwest Resources following share transfer agreements registered with the Registrar of Companies. The transfers allegedly received prior approval from the Minerals Commission.

However, Azumah claimed E&P “abandoned its claims against us” last week, referencing ongoing legal disputes that have characterized the relationship between the companies. Previous legal battles before the International Chamber of Commerce involved the two companies over the Black Volta project.

Iddrisu announced that E&P plans a two-year development phase involving community resettlement, land negotiations, and infrastructure construction before mining operations begin. The company pledged to retain all current Azumah staff and convert temporary roles into permanent contracts.

“This is the first time a wholly black Ghanaian company has taken complete control of a mining venture of this scale,” Iddrisu stated, emphasizing E&P’s commitment to demonstrating Ghanaian ownership capabilities in large-scale mining operations.

Local traditional leaders welcomed the development prospects. Nadowli Kuncheni Naa Danyi Boniface, representing the Nadowli Traditional Council, expressed hope that E&P’s involvement would create employment opportunities for frustrated youth who had seen little development from years of Azumah’s presence.

The Black Volta and Sankofa concessions have remained stalled for nearly two decades due to capital constraints, shifting investor priorities, and legal disputes. The prolonged delays have frustrated communities and deprived Ghana of potential mining revenues.

Azumah Resources Human Resources Director Owusu Ansah confirmed E&P’s takeover claims during the Nadowli event, stating formal agreements had been signed and registered with the Registrar General’s Department. However, this contradicts Azumah’s official corporate position denying any ownership transfer.

In July, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor ordered both companies to resolve their differences within seven days, warning of government intervention if disputes continued. The current ownership claims suggest those efforts were unsuccessful.

The dispute highlights complexities surrounding Ghana’s mining sector, where E&P is recognized as one of West Africa’s largest indigenous mining contractors seeking to expand into mining operations rather than just contracting services.

Legal clarity on the ownership dispute remains pending as both companies maintain contradictory positions about control of the valuable Upper West Region gold concessions. The outcome will determine whether the promised community development and employment initiatives can proceed as announced.

The conflicting claims underscore challenges facing Ghana’s mining sector as local companies seek greater ownership participation in resource extraction while navigating complex legal and regulatory frameworks governing mining concessions.