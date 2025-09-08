E&P Acquires Black Volta and Sankofa Gold Projects

Engineers & Planners has completed the acquisition of Ghana’s long-dormant Black Volta and Sankofa gold projects, marking a significant shift toward indigenous ownership in the country’s mining sector.

The transaction, finalized with the Registrar of Companies and approved by the Minerals Commission, involves the complete transfer of all issued shares in Azumah Resources Ghana Ltd and Upwest Resources Ghana Ltd. The acquisition gives E&P full control of the Upper West Region mining concessions that have remained largely undeveloped for nearly two decades.

Chief Executive Officer Ibrahim Mahama described the deal as both a commercial milestone and national duty. “This is a proud moment for E&P and for Ghana. Our commitment is to ensure that these projects, which have been dormant for too long, finally deliver real value to our country and its people,” he stated.

The Black Volta and Sankofa projects, granted under mining leases in 2014, contain substantial gold resources but have been hampered by capital constraints and shifting investor priorities. With gold prices trading above $3,000 per ounce, the timing presents significant revenue opportunities for a government operating under International Monetary Fund fiscal consolidation targets.

E&P has outlined a comprehensive development strategy focusing on transparency and rapid deployment. The company plans to work with the Ghana Revenue Authority to audit all historical loans attached to the projects, ensuring proper accounting and taxation of previous financing arrangements. Following debt verification, E&P will repay legitimate obligations while maximizing returns for the state.

E&P has secured the funding necessary to commence immediate development and is implementing a structured plan for moving forward, according to company statements. This represents a crucial advantage in a sector where project financing often proves challenging for development companies.

Founded in 1997, Engineers & Planners has established itself as one of Africa’s leading mining and civil engineering companies. The Black Volta and Sankofa acquisition marks its most ambitious move into direct resource ownership, with success closely watched by industry observers from Toronto to Perth.

The takeover marks a significant step in reasserting Ghanaian ownership in a sector long dominated by foreign firms. For years, these concessions remained controlled by offshore entities unable or unwilling to mobilize necessary capital, creating frustration among local communities and depriving Ghana of potential revenues.

The acquisition carries broader implications for Ghana’s mining policy direction. Success could strengthen arguments for greater localization of mining assets, challenging the status quo where foreign ownership dominates and Ghanaian participation is largely limited to royalties and carried interests.

For residents of Wa and surrounding districts, the announcement has generated cautious optimism after years of broken promises. The prospect of employment opportunities, infrastructure development, and community investment remains appealing, though skepticism persists given previous disappointments.

Civil society groups have emphasized the need for transparent community engagement, environmental safeguards, and clear benefit-sharing arrangements. Local activists stress the importance of ensuring community prosperity rather than repeating patterns where billions are extracted while local populations remain impoverished.

The transaction provides the government with welcome investment news, strengthening narratives of economic recovery and job creation while potentially generating new revenue streams to support IMF program targets.

E&P’s intensive development programme could set a precedent for Ghanaian-led mining ventures competing on the global stage, representing a test case for indigenous mining company capabilities in mobilizing capital and technical expertise for world-class operations.

The success or failure of this acquisition will significantly influence perceptions about local firms’ capacity to operate major mining projects and could shape future policy decisions regarding foreign versus domestic ownership in Ghana’s extractive sector.