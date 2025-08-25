EOCO Warns Against Surge of Stolen Luxury Cars in Ghana Market

Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office has issued an urgent warning to car buyers after revealing that criminal networks have smuggled over 300 stolen luxury vehicles from North America into the local market since 2022.

Sedina Gbeve, a legal officer at EOCO, disclosed on the Asaase Breakfast Show that high-end brands including Bentleys, Range Rovers, Lexus models, BMWs, Rolls Royce vehicles, and Cadillac Escalades are being sold through sophisticated smuggling operations.

The revelation highlights a growing threat to Ghana’s automotive market, where unsuspecting buyers risk purchasing stolen vehicles that could be seized by authorities. Gbeve warned that these cars often appear legitimate but carry serious legal risks for purchasers.

“These cars come in through smart criminal networks. They are often sold at unbelievable prices and with incomplete documentation. If you rush into such deals, you may end up buying a stolen car,” she cautioned during Monday’s broadcast.

EOCO identified several warning signs that should alert potential buyers to suspicious vehicle sales. Cars valued at $50,000 being offered for $15,000 to $20,000 represent the most obvious red flag, according to the anti-crime agency.

Improper documentation presents another major concern, with sellers often unable to provide vehicle history records, proof of legitimate ownership, or even basic items like duplicate keys. Some criminal operations have become so sophisticated that they create customized but fraudulent number plates to make stolen vehicles appear legitimate.

The crime office also warned buyers to be wary of high-pressure sales tactics, where sellers push for immediate payment under claims of urgent sales or limited-time offers. These tactics often prevent buyers from conducting proper due diligence on vehicle legitimacy.

To protect consumers, EOCO recommends several verification steps before any luxury car purchase. Buyers should run background checks using international platforms like Carfax or AutoCheck, which can reveal vehicle histories from their countries of origin.

The agency also advises verifying vehicles through Interpol databases, which track stolen cars internationally. Demanding complete documentation including previous ownership records and evidence of how vehicles entered Ghana legally can help identify suspicious sales.

Gbeve emphasized that citizens have a crucial role in disrupting these criminal networks by reporting suspicious deals to EOCO, police, or national security agencies rather than proceeding with questionable purchases.

The stolen vehicle trade connects to broader money laundering operations, according to EOCO findings. Criminals use proceeds from car sales to invest in real estate and legitimate businesses, helping them disguise the origins of their wealth.

“The effort it takes to steal a Toyota Corolla is the same as stealing a Cadillac Escalade. But the Escalade brings bigger profits. That’s why criminals target luxury cars,” Gbeve explained, highlighting the economic logic driving the focus on high-end vehicles.

The warning comes as Ghana’s luxury car market has expanded significantly, driven by growing wealth among business executives, politicians, and entrepreneurs. This demand has created opportunities for criminal networks to exploit buyers seeking prestige vehicles at attractive prices.

EOCO’s intervention reflects broader efforts by Ghanaian law enforcement to combat transnational organized crime that increasingly targets the country’s growing economy. The sophisticated nature of these smuggling operations suggests coordination between criminal groups across multiple countries.

The agency’s public awareness campaign aims to reduce demand for stolen vehicles by educating potential buyers about the risks and legal consequences of purchasing illegally imported cars.