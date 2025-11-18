EOCO Rescues Seven Trafficked Nigerians in Mataheko Cyber Fraud Operation

Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has freed seven Nigerian nationals from a cyber fraud ring operating in Mataheko and Afienya, the agency announced Monday.

The rescue operation, codenamed Operation LIFELINE, took place Friday, November 14, 2025, at a residential property in the Mataheko-Afienya area of Greater Accra Region. Officers arrested 10 individuals in total during the raid: three suspected traffickers and seven victims, all Nigerian nationals.

The freed victims, aged between 17 and 30, were reportedly lured to Ghana with promises of legitimate employment but were later forced into exploitative conditions and compelled to carry out online fraud schemes. EOCO officials say the victims were subjected to harsh treatment and coerced into engaging in prohibited cyber activities once they arrived in the country.

In its statement released Monday, the agency described how traffickers use job offers as bait. Once victims cross into Ghana, they’re trapped in situations where they must participate in illegal online operations. The residential property where the operation took place had become a hub for these illicit activities.

EOCO has urged Ghanaians to stay alert and report suspicious activities through its official hotlines. The agency particularly called on landlords to conduct thorough background checks when renting properties to foreign nationals, emphasizing that due diligence can help prevent criminal networks from establishing bases of operation.

The Office warned that anyone involved in facilitating or engaging in cybercrime will face prosecution. It reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling organized crime networks and protecting vulnerable individuals from exploitation.

Operation LIFELINE represents EOCO’s ongoing efforts to combat both human trafficking and cybercrime in Ghana. The agency continues to collaborate with other law enforcement bodies, particularly on cases involving foreign nationals who may be victims of transnational criminal schemes.

Members of the public can contact EOCO via email at [email protected] or through its social media channels on Twitter and Facebook at @EOCOghana to report suspicious activities or provide information related to organized crime.