EOCO Denies Springfield CEO Okyere Arrest Claims from Dubai

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has moved quickly to dispel online reports alleging the arrest of Springfield Energy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kevin Okyere in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a statement issued on November 2, EOCO described the publication by online portal NorvanReports as false, insisting the agency has not arrested nor caused the detention of the businessman. The denial comes amid ongoing investigations involving Springfield Energy and related entities.

The Office stated it took notice of a publication alleging Kevin Okyere was arrested or detained in Dubai following what the news portal claims is EOCO’s failure to act on a petition. Contrary to the claims made, EOCO has two active investigations involving Springfield Energy, the statement noted.

EOCO pointed out that it has received a petition against Springfield Energy and is also handling an explosive case between Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) and Springfield Energy. The Office stressed that investigations must precede arrests.

It is the policy directive of EOCO leadership that investigations must proceed arrest and not the reverse, the Office stated. The BOST and Springfield matter is of priority due to its immediate impact on BOST’s finances and the local economy, according to EOCO.

The agency expressed disappointment that the portal published the claim without verification. It is regrettable that NorvanReports did not seek clarification before running the false story, the release said.

NorvanReports had alleged on Saturday, November 1, that Kevin Okyere was detained by Dubai authorities upon arrival in the emirate. The publication claimed the detention was connected to a pending arbitration default at the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), a case linked to a $94 million petition filed by Switzerland based oil company Petraco Oil Company SA against GMP Energy Limited.

The petition, lodged in May 2025, alleged that GMP diverted proceeds from crude oil liftings made through their joint venture, Petraco Energies DMCC, and failed to honour reconciliation obligations. In June, Petraco formally petitioned EOCO requesting a criminal probe into what it described as fraudulent conversion of export proceeds estimated at over $90 million.

Springfield Exploration & Production Limited has denied any wrongdoing related to the Petraco allegations. In a letter dated June 24, 2025, Springfield’s Legal Manager Nana Osei Addae described the allegations contained in the purported petition as baseless, false and misleading. The company acknowledged the existence of a $100 million loan agreement but clarified that only $50 million had been disbursed.

Kevin Okyere also faces separate legal challenges. A Westminster Magistrates’ Court in the United Kingdom (UK) threatened in August 2025 to issue an arrest warrant if he failed to appear before it on September 3, 2025, to answer criminal charges of fraud. The court warned that failure to attend could result in proceedings continuing in his absence or in a warrant being issued.

Lawyer Oliver Barker Vormawor posted on social media Saturday morning that he understood Kevin Okyere of Springfield was picked up by police in Dubai in connection with disputes around defrauding of investors. His post contributed to widespread circulation of detention claims.

However, EOCO maintains it has not initiated any arrest action abroad. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to fighting organised crime and urged the public to ignore the Dubai detention report.

We urge the public to disregard the false claims and to note that EOCO is actively working on not one, but two investigations involving Springfield Energy, the statement concluded.

The statement did not provide timelines for when the two investigations might conclude or whether they could eventually lead to criminal charges. EOCO typically does not comment extensively on active investigations until significant developments warrant public disclosure.

Springfield Energy, founded in 2008, became the first indigenous Ghanaian company to drill in deep water in 2019. The company was given the West Cape Three Points Block 2 by Ghana’s government in 2016 after it was relinquished by Kosmos Energy. Springfield also leads in exporting refined products to landlocked neighbouring countries such as Mali and Burkina Faso.

The Petraco petition involves allegations that Springfield drew down $50 million in two tranches under a loan agreement in February 2023. Petraco claims Springfield represented it would repay the funds if unitisation did not occur within 18 months of the first utilisation date, that is, by August 7, 2024.

GMP Energy Limited, which is solely owned by one of the partners in Springfield, was also named in the Petraco petition. The company has not responded publicly to the Swiss firm’s claims.