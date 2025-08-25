EOCO Defends Vehicle Recovery Methods as Stolen Car Crisis Deepens

Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office has defended its vehicle interception operations against criticism of heavy-handed tactics, revealing that the country’s stolen vehicle problem extends far beyond initial estimates.

Leo Anthony Siamah, head of legal and prosecution at EOCO, dismissed allegations that the agency operates “rambo-style” by randomly stopping cars during anti-theft operations. He explained that vehicle recoveries result from database tracking and targeted investigations rather than arbitrary roadside checks.

Recent EOCO operations recovered 66 vehicles from an initial target list of 300 suspected stolen cars. However, the agency discovered that over 70% of additional vehicles intercepted during investigations also proved to be stolen, suggesting the problem reaches massive proportions.

“This shows the problem is much bigger, with some estimates suggesting up to 10,000 stolen vehicles may be entering Ghana each year,” Siamah told TV3’s The Key Points programme Saturday.

Most recovered vehicles were traced to garages where they were being sold to unsuspecting buyers, according to EOCO findings. The agency emphasized that its operations rely on data analysis and intelligence rather than random vehicle stops.

Honda CR-Vs, Ford F-150 pickups, Range Rovers, and Dodge models emerge as the most commonly stolen vehicles trafficked into Ghana. These four brands account for the majority of EOCO’s interception cases, confirming international intelligence reports about vehicle theft patterns.

INTERPOL has previously identified Ghana as an emerging hub for stolen vehicles, particularly those originating from Canada and the United States. The country’s position as a regional trade center makes it an attractive destination for criminal networks moving stolen automotive merchandise.

Siamah warned prospective buyers to exercise extreme caution when considering these high-risk vehicle models. The prevalence of Honda CR-Vs and Ford F-150s among stolen vehicle seizures should serve as immediate red flags for potential purchasers.

“If you are going to purchase one of those vehicles, that should be a red flag for you,” he explained, emphasizing the need for additional verification steps before completing transactions.

The anti-crime official also highlighted suspicious characteristics that buyers should recognize. Vehicles appearing “too new and accident-free,” particularly 2023 and 2024 models, warrant immediate suspicion given Ghana’s typical import patterns.

Ghana’s automotive market traditionally handles salvaged or accident-damaged vehicles from overseas markets. The sudden availability of pristine, recent-model cars contradicts established import trends and suggests possible criminal origins.

“If you look at one of those vehicles that was recently released, maybe a 2023 or 2024 model that is accident-free, it should be a red flag,” Siamah advised. “That should prompt you to check with INTERPOL to verify whether the car is stolen.”

However, EOCO operations extend beyond the four most commonly stolen brands. The agency has also recovered Toyota Highlanders, Honda Accords, and other models, indicating that no vehicle type remains completely safe from theft networks.

Siamah stressed that buyers bear responsibility for conducting proper due diligence before purchasing vehicles. Ghanaian law provides no recourse against sellers of stolen vehicles if buyers failed to perform adequate verification checks.

The fact that import duties have been paid on a vehicle does not legitimize the transaction, according to EOCO guidance. Criminal networks often complete customs procedures to provide apparent legitimacy to stolen merchandise.

“We urge buyers to check with INTERPOL or EOCO before proceeding to buy vehicles abroad,” Siamah emphasized, highlighting available verification resources that could prevent unwitting purchases of stolen property.

The agency recommends that all prospective vehicle buyers utilize INTERPOL databases and EOCO verification systems before completing transactions. These safeguards represent the most effective protection against becoming victims of vehicle theft schemes.

Ghana’s emergence as a destination for stolen vehicles reflects broader regional security challenges as criminal networks exploit weak border controls and regulatory gaps across West Africa.