EOCO Chief Renews Call for Regional Cooperation Against Organised Crime

The Executive Director of Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office has intensified calls for deeper regional and international collaboration in combating transnational organised crime, warning that no single country possesses the resources or reach to fight sophisticated criminal networks alone.

Raymond Archer, speaking during a visit by a delegation from the Malawi Defence Force Command and Staff College, emphasized that EOCO’s effectiveness depends fundamentally on partnerships built around shared values, mutual trust, and joint intelligence gathering. His remarks come as African nations grapple with increasingly sophisticated criminal syndicates that exploit porous borders and technological advances.

The 16-member delegation, led by Col. Alfred Luciano Matambo and Brig. Gen. Crispin Phiri, included military and security officials from Malawi, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zambia, and Kenya. Their visit to EOCO headquarters aimed to strengthen partnerships and explore knowledge exchange opportunities in governance and crime prevention strategies that could benefit the broader East and Southern African region.

Archer highlighted EOCO’s established partnerships with major international crime fighting agencies as evidence of what collaborative approaches can achieve. The Ghanaian agency works closely with the FBI in the United States, the UK’s National Crime Agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. These collaborations have proven instrumental in addressing cross-border financial crimes and economic offenses that no single jurisdiction could tackle effectively.

“EOCO remains focused on dismantling criminal syndicates that threaten lives and national economies. We are open to sharing experience and expertise with all stakeholders committed to this fight,” Archer affirmed, positioning Ghana’s anti-crime agency as a willing partner for regional capacity building.

The timing of the delegation’s visit reflects broader regional concerns about transnational organised crime’s growing sophistication and reach. INTERPOL’s recent African operations recovered $97.4 million and dismantled 11,432 malicious infrastructures during a three-month crackdown between June and August 2025, demonstrating both the scale of criminal operations and the potential impact of coordinated enforcement efforts.

Criminal activities spanning drug trafficking, human trafficking, illicit firearms, cybercrime, wildlife crime, money laundering, and terrorism increasingly cross national boundaries and exploit technological advancements, making international cooperation essential rather than optional. West Africa in particular faces unique challenges given its position as a transit route for drugs moving from South America to Europe and its vulnerability to cyber fraud networks.

Ghana’s EOCO has emerged as a relatively effective model for other African countries establishing or strengthening their economic crime fighting capabilities. Archer’s appointment as Acting Executive Director in April 2025 brought renewed energy to an agency charged with monitoring, investigating, and prosecuting economic and organised crime while recovering proceeds of criminal activity.

Under Archer’s leadership, EOCO has taken decisive action, including the March 2025 arrest of Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the former Director General of the National Signals Bureau, and his wife Angela Adjei Boateng on corruption charges involving millions of Ghana cedis. Such high-profile cases demonstrate the agency’s willingness to pursue powerful figures when evidence warrants.

The emphasis on regional cooperation acknowledges practical realities of modern criminal networks. When suspects flee across borders, when money gets laundered through multiple jurisdictions, or when cyber fraud originates in one country but targets victims in another, effective investigation requires seamless information sharing and coordinated action that respects each nation’s sovereignty while prioritizing results.

EOCO officials present at the meeting with the Malawi delegation included Chief Superintendent Officer Aba Jacqueline Opoku, Benjamin Ndego, and Principal Superintendent Officer Elizabeth Buckman. Their participation signaled the agency’s institutional commitment to building partnerships rather than treating cooperation as merely a leadership priority.

The knowledge exchange component of such visits works both ways. While EOCO can share its experiences in areas like financial intelligence gathering, asset tracing, and prosecuting complex economic crimes, the visiting delegation brings insights from different operational contexts and security challenges unique to the East and Southern African region. This mutual learning strengthens both sides’ capabilities.

Regional efforts to combat transnational organised crime receive support from international donors, with the European Union and French Ministry of Foreign Affairs backing initiatives aimed at mitigating the impact of such crime on African development, governance, security, and rule of law. However, donor funding alone can’t substitute for the political will and operational capacity that countries must develop domestically.

Ghana’s position as a relatively stable democracy with functioning institutions makes it an attractive partner for countries seeking to strengthen their own anti-crime agencies. Yet Archer’s message that no country can fight organised crime alone reflects humility about the challenges even well-resourced agencies face when criminals operate across multiple jurisdictions with sophisticated methods.

The multi-country composition of the visiting delegation itself illustrated emerging patterns in African security cooperation. Rather than bilateral engagements between two countries, regional groupings increasingly bring together officials from multiple nations to share experiences and build networks that can facilitate rapid information exchange when investigations cross borders.

For Ghana specifically, strengthening EOCO’s regional partnerships serves multiple purposes. It enhances the agency’s operational effectiveness by enabling better intelligence gathering and suspect tracking. It positions Ghana as a leader in West African crime fighting efforts. And it demonstrates to both citizens and international partners that Ghana takes economic crime seriously enough to invest in sophisticated, collaborative approaches.

The challenge facing EOCO and its regional counterparts involves balancing sovereignty concerns with cooperation imperatives. Countries naturally want to maintain control over domestic law enforcement while recognizing that effective crime fighting increasingly requires trusting foreign partners with sensitive information and coordinating operations that may involve multiple jurisdictions.

As criminal networks grow more sophisticated in exploiting technology, understanding financial systems, and moving across borders, law enforcement agencies must match or exceed that sophistication through their own networks, training, and technological capabilities. The alternative is watching criminals consistently outmaneuver enforcement efforts that remain confined within national borders.

Archer’s renewed call for cooperation reflects lessons learned from both successes and challenges in Ghana’s fight against economic crime. While the agency has scored notable victories, particularly in corruption cases, ongoing challenges in areas like cyber fraud and money laundering demonstrate that sustained progress requires partnerships extending well beyond Ghana’s borders.