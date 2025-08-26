Environmental Groups Challenge Offshore Oil Survey Plans

Environmental organizations have raised serious concerns about proposed offshore oil and gas exploration in South African waters, warning that the project violates climate commitments and threatens coastal communities.

The Green Connection and Natural Justice submitted detailed objections this month to Main Street 1549’s environmental impact assessment for survey work in offshore Blocks 9 and 11B/12B. The project was originally initiated under TotalEnergies before being transferred to the lesser-known Main Street company.

Legal advisor Shahil Singh criticized the assessment for examining only immediate survey impacts while ignoring the broader consequences of potential oil and gas production. The report fails to address greenhouse gas emissions, climate disruption risks, and possible oil spills that could result from future extraction activities.

“It makes no sense to view the survey in isolation when, if oil or gas is found, South Africans could face all the associated negative impacts,” Singh said. “The law requires assessing the full effect of the project, from start to finish.”

The criticism comes as South Africa faces mounting pressure to transition away from fossil fuels. Recent research suggests climate change could reduce Africa’s crop revenue by 30%, with vulnerable communities bearing the brunt of environmental impacts.

Singh argued the project contradicts South Africa’s climate targets under the Paris Agreement. He noted that global oil and gas reserves already exceed safe levels for avoiding catastrophic climate change, making new exploration counterproductive.

Community Outreach Coordinator Neville van Rooy highlighted flaws in the consultation process, describing it as exclusionary and failing to protect constitutional rights of affected communities. The Social and Labour Plan offers minimal job creation while ignoring small-scale fishers and women involved in post-harvest activities.

The environmental assessment’s modeling of underwater noise pollution was deemed unreliable, potentially underestimating harm to marine life including whales, dolphins and fish populations that support coastal livelihoods.

Van Rooy emphasized that tourism and fisheries face significant risks from the proposed activities, with economic benefits being overstated while environmental costs are minimized.

The organizations referenced last month’s International Court of Justice opinion confirming countries’ legal obligations to phase out fossil fuels or face potential liability and reparations.

“South Africa cannot claim climate leadership at COP30 while approving projects that threaten food security, ocean health, and constitutional rights,” Singh concluded. “Every rand invested in oil and gas today diverts resources from our clean energy future.”

The groups are calling for an inclusive Integrated Energy Plan that prioritizes renewable energy development and supports a just transition for affected communities.