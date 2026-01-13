Environmental Group Links Galamsey Destruction to Ghana Weather Changes

An environmental organization has warned that ecosystem devastation from illegal small scale mining operations is contributing to observable shifts in Ghana’s weather patterns. Eco Impact Network argues that forest and wetland destruction caused by galamsey activities is disrupting the country’s traditional seasonal cycles and climate regulation systems.

Mrs. Gifty Ofori Yeboah, Chief Executive Officer of Eco Impact Network, explained that long established seasonal conditions have become increasingly unpredictable as forests and wetlands that once stabilized local climate continue being degraded. She pointed to the current harmattan season as evidence, noting that characteristic conditions of cooler temperatures, dense haze and reduced visibility are largely absent this year compared to historical patterns.

According to Ofori Yeboah, the changes reflect broader climate irregularity across Ghana marked by rising temperatures, reduced cloud cover and erratic rainfall patterns. She said these alterations have weakened natural systems that traditionally regulated local weather conditions, creating instability in seasonal transitions that communities have relied upon for agricultural planning and daily activities.

The environmental advocate emphasized that forests and wetlands play critical roles in moderating temperatures, retaining moisture and supporting cloud formation. Their destruction through galamsey operations has resulted in excessive heat, altered wind patterns and inconsistent season transitions, she explained. The NGO leader described these impacts as extending beyond individual weather anomalies to constitute systemic disruption of regional climate dynamics.

Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) confirmed unusual weather patterns for the 2025 to 2026 harmattan season in an advisory issued December 31, 2025. The agency reported that the harmattan has been characterized by unusual delay, with southern Ghana experiencing continued rainfall as of late December, a phenomenon described as statistically rare for that time period. Northern regions that typically face peak dryness by year end have also recorded occasional rainfall.

GMet attributed the delayed harmattan to significant fluctuations in the Inter Tropical Boundary (ITB), which has remained further north than usual, coupled with warm sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Guinea. The meteorological agency forecast a generally weak harmattan season for the first quarter of 2026, though officials urged vigilance for occasional episodes of severe conditions.

Beyond weather impacts, Ofori Yeboah said environmental damage from galamsey extends to massive forest reserve destruction as miners clear vegetation to access gold bearing soils. She explained that deforestation has led to wildlife habitat loss, increased soil erosion and reduced carbon absorption capacity, further intensifying climate stress on ecosystems already struggling with rising temperatures.

The NGO raised concerns about severe aquatic ecosystem degradation, noting that rivers and streams in mining areas have been polluted with sediments and toxic chemicals. Ofori Yeboah warned that many water bodies have become unsafe for domestic and agricultural use, threatening communities dependent on these resources. She highlighted the use of mercury and cyanide in gold extraction as posing long term environmental and public health risks.

Ghana has experienced a one degree Celsius temperature increase since 1960 according to climate researchers, with northern areas warming more rapidly than southern regions. Lake Volta, the world’s largest artificial lake by surface area, altered climate patterns when created, while ongoing deforestation and land degradation continue affecting temperature and rainfall distribution across the country.

Climate projections indicate that Ghana will face continued temperature increases throughout the century, with warming occurring year round and most pronounced during dry seasons. Rainfall patterns are expected to remain generally stable overall but with significant seasonal variations, including increases during certain periods and declines during others according to Ghana Climate Atlas data developed by GMet in collaboration with the Danish Meteorological Institute.

The agricultural sector, employing approximately 45 percent of Ghana’s workforce, faces particular vulnerability to climate irregularity. Most farm workers operate small rain fed farms especially susceptible to erratic rainfall patterns and temperature extremes. Climate change impacts combined with environmental degradation from activities like galamsey threaten food security and rural livelihoods.

Ofori Yeboah called for stricter enforcement of mining regulations alongside sustained restoration of degraded lands. She cautioned that without decisive and coordinated action, Ghana risks further ecosystem collapse with far reaching environmental and socioeconomic consequences. The NGO leader emphasized that environmental protection requires comprehensive approaches addressing both illegal mining operations and climate adaptation strategies.

President John Mahama recently directed the Ministers of Lands and Natural Resources, Interior, and Attorney General to arrest and prosecute individuals caught engaging in galamsey. He pledged to ban mining in forest reserves and revoke all leases issued for small scale mining operations. These directives represent renewed government commitment to addressing environmental destruction from illegal mining.

Previous administrations established various taskforces including Operation Halt Galamsey and formed an inter ministerial committee on illegal mining chaired by then Environment Minister Prof. Frimpong Boateng. Despite these efforts, galamsey activities have persisted, continuing to damage water bodies, forests and agricultural lands across multiple regions.

Eco Impact Network, launched in January 2024, focuses on environmental education targeting young people particularly in basic schools within the Krowor Municipality and deprived areas of Greater Accra Region. The organization’s initiatives include promoting reusable materials, tree planting campaigns, environmental clubs formation and comprehensive climate change education programs.

As Ghana grapples with both climate change and environmental degradation from extractive activities, the convergence of these challenges presents urgent policy imperatives. The intersection of galamsey devastation with altered weather patterns underscores the complex relationship between human activities and atmospheric systems, demanding integrated responses that address immediate environmental damage while building long term climate resilience.