Entertainment Week Ghana Debuts This December With Idris Elba Partnership

Entertainment Week Ghana (EWG) will make its inaugural appearance December 21 through 27, 2025, positioning the nation as a central hub for Africa’s creative and cultural economy. The weeklong celebration brings together industry leaders, investors, creators, and entrepreneurs in what organizers describe as an extraordinary convergence of innovation and capital.

The Entertainment Week Ghana Summit takes center stage December 24 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC). This premier thought leadership gathering will unite policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to explore Africa’s creative transformation through financing, intellectual property protection, media technology, and cultural policy frameworks.

A major highlight includes The Deal Room, a live investment marketplace where innovative individuals and startups will pitch creative ventures directly to investors, venture capitalists, and accelerators. The platform aims to unlock access to capital, partnerships, and mentorship for the next generation of African creative enterprises.

The Novas Awards will be introduced during the summit to celebrate creative excellence, with organizers planning full rollout at next year’s edition. The awards recognize outstanding achievement across multiple creative disciplines while spotlighting emerging talent reshaping Africa’s entertainment landscape.

The Entertainment Week Ghana Film Festival operates in partnership with Akuna Pod, the global media and entertainment firm founded by British actor Idris Elba, alongside production company Bravado. The festival will spotlight groundbreaking African and diaspora storytelling through curated screenings, premieres, and discussions celebrating the continent’s cinematic innovation.

Elba, whose parents hail from Ghana and Sierra Leone, announced plans in March 2025 to build a film studio on 22 acres beside Osu Castle in Accra. The facility will provide training and opportunities for Ghanaian creatives while serving as a major hub for African cinema, part of his broader vision to establish film studios across the continent.

Airwaves, a vibrant music festival powered by Lynx Entertainment, will showcase Africa’s hottest performers, disc jockeys, and producers on Accra’s iconic beach. The event captures the spirit of Ghana’s festive season, delivering an electrifying experience during the capital’s celebrated Detty December period.

Mununkum, a photo and art exhibition hosted at Osu Castle, kicks off the week by exploring Africa’s evolving identity through visual storytelling. The exhibition highlights works of leading photographers and artists redefining creativity and consciousness across the continent, offering visitors an immersive experience in contemporary African visual arts.

Fashion takes a sustainable turn with Atale, a forward thinking runway show championing eco conscious design and circular creativity. The showcase features leading African brands including Christie Brown, Chocolate Clothing, and Free The Youth, each redefining contemporary African style with purpose and innovation.

Throughout the week, Accra will buzz with energy as side events and nightlife experiences complement main programming. Partnerships with Akwaaba UK and Mr Eazi’s Detty Rave merge culture, music, and celebration, giving both locals and visitors the full spectrum of Ghana’s Detty December festivities.

Entertainment Week Ghana 2025 enjoys endorsement and support from the Black Star Experience, Diaspora Affairs Office of the President of Ghana, National Film Authority (NFA), and Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Development. Major sponsor Konica Minolta joins strategic partners Akuna Pod, Ashesi University, Bravado, and Lynx Entertainment.

The initiative was conceived by BlacVolta Multimedia, Q Bespoke Africa, and Party Xtra, with Creative Architect Kwamina Quansah explaining the event targets innovative investment in Ghana’s entertainment sector. He emphasized at a May 2025 brunch that the initiative aims to attract the investor community to support creatives contributing to Ghana’s economic growth and development.

Africa’s creative economy is valued in billions while the global cultural economy surpasses 2.25 trillion dollars, creating urgent need for investment in scalable creative infrastructure and platforms. Ghana’s dynamic ecosystem provides ideal foundation for this transformative movement seeking to redefine Africa’s position in the global creative landscape.

A United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) report shows Africa’s film and audiovisual industry could create 20 million jobs and add 20 billion dollars to the continent’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030. Though Africa comprises 18 percent of the world’s population, it accounts for only one percent of the global creative economy, representing massive untapped potential.

Entertainment Week Ghana 2025 invites sponsors, speakers, exhibitors, investors, partners, and volunteers to join this landmark maiden edition. The event offers opportunities to connect, invest, showcase, or collaborate as Africa’s creative future takes definitive shape in Accra this December.